How Is Bank of America’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Bank Stocks?

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is a prominent financial institution known for delivering a broad spectrum of services, including banking, investing, and asset management. Its operations span across numerous countries, supporting individual, corporate, and governmental clients with tailored financial solutions.

The company integrates advanced technology to enhance service efficiency and customer experience. With a market capitalization of $379.22 billion, the company is considered a “mega-cap” stock.

BAC’s stock reached a 52-week high of $54.69 on Nov. 12 due to strong investor sentiment, and is only down 4% from that high. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 6.1%. On the other hand, Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) has gained only 2.8% over the same period. Therefore, BAC is the clear outperformer compared to its banking peers.

Over the longer term, a marginal outperformance persists. Over the past 52 weeks, BAC’s stock increased by 10.5%, while it is up 21.5% over the past six months. On the other hand, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF gained 9.7% and 21% over the same periods, respectively. The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late May, and is currently hovering near its 50-day moving average.

On Oct. 15, BAC reported its third-quarter results for fiscal 2025. The company’s total revenue, net of interest expense, increased by 10.8% year-over-year (YOY) to $28.09 billion, exceeding Wall Street analysts’ expectations of $27.28 billion. This growth was predicated upon higher net interest income. The company’s EPS was $1.06, up 30.9% from the prior year’s period and higher than the $0.94 that Street analysts had expected.

While the stock gained 4.4% intraday on Oct. 15, it dropped by 3.5% the following day. BAC noted that revenues grew faster than expenses, resulting in solid operating leverage and an efficiency ratio below 62%. Q3 also marked the annual and sequential rise in average deposits, showing good momentum.

We compare BAC’s performance with that of another banking giant, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), which has climbed 10.7% over the past 52 weeks and gained 16.9% over the past six months. Therefore, BAC has been the clear outperformer over the past six months.

Wall Street analysts are strongly bullish on BAC’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 26 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $58.56 indicates an 11.6% upside compared to current levels. Moreover, the Street-high price target of $70 indicates a 33.4% upside.