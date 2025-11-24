Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Traders Look to React to CoF Report and Tyson Shutdown News

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Brown and white cow by Frans Ruiter via Unsplash
Brown and white cow by Frans Ruiter via Unsplash
Brought to you by Plus500: Leading futures trading platform with up to $200 bonus - Claim it now!

Live cattle futures saw Friday losses of 27 to 62 cents, with the weekly loss taken to $4.70 in December. A few cash sales in the north were reported at $215-219 last week, with most on the higher side of that range, and $222-224 in the South. Feeder cattle futures were $1.20 to $215 lower on Friday after a back and forth session, as January was down $6.32 on the week. Preliminary open interest slipped 1,279 contracts on Friday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.44 to $339.72 on November 20. 

The monthly Cattle on Feed report from Friday showed the October placement total at 2.039 million head, down 10.02% from last year. Marketings during that month were down 8.02% to 1.697 million head. That took the November 1 on feed number to 11.706 million head, a 2.17% drop from last year and near trade estimates. 

Later on Friday, Tyson announced that it is planning to close its 5,000 head per day Lexington, NE plant and shift its Amarillo, TX plant to a single full capacity shift.

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices higher in the Friday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $14.50. Choice boxes were up 20 cents to $371.48, while Select was $2.80 higher at $356.98. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for last week was estimated at 585,000 head. That 9,000 head above last week but 50,308 head below the same week last year.

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $214.450, down $0.275,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $214.775, down $0.625,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $215.150, down $0.425,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $314.225, down $2.150,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $307.050, down $1.500,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $305.350, down $1.200,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 215.150s -0.425 -0.20%
Live Cattle
LEG26 214.775s -0.625 -0.29%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 214.450s -0.275 -0.13%
Live Cattle
GFH26 307.050s -1.500 -0.49%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 314.225s -2.150 -0.68%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 305.350s -1.200 -0.39%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 1
IonQ Stock is on Discount: Here’s How to Tackle It From a Quantitative Angle
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 2
AMD Stock Is the ‘King of the Hill’ Right Now. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 3
With Earnings Behind It, Nvidia Stock Looks Ripe for Covered Calls
Close- up of computer chip with AI sign by YAKOBCHUK V via Shutterstock 4
Is This Outstanding AI Stock Under $250 Ready to Soar?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 5
Burry Calls ‘Fraud’ on Hyperscalers: 4 Pins Set to Pop the AI Bubble and the ‘Big Short’ Math on Big Tech
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot