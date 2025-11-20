This Stock Is Up 704% in 2025 But Has No Products to Its Name

Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) is a clinical-stage pharma company with no commercialized products and a $141 million market cap.

RLMD has shown strong technical momentum, gaining 440% since August.

Shares have a 100% “Buy” technical opinion from Barchart.

Despite technical strength, RLMD lacks revenue, faces pipeline setbacks, and is rated “Hold” on Wall Street.

Author’s Note: Investments are judged by revenue, earnings, cash flow, and dividends – that’s Investing 101. This company was founded in 2004 and, 21 years later, has never sold a dime of product. This is not investing. This is speculation. Two words: Due Diligence

What is love? Or perhaps more relevantly, how do you value a company with no revenue and no products?

Valued at $141 million, Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) is a clinical-stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. It discontinued studies of its lead candidate in 2024, and since then, has been largely focused on product acquisition opportunities. It does have NDV-01 in its pipeline, focusing on non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. RLMD checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a new “Buy” on Aug. 28, the stock has gained 439.35%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada hit a new 52-week high of $5.21 intraday trading on Nov. 19.

RLMD has a Weighted Alpha of +214.41.

Relmada has an 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock gained 40.3% over the past year and 703.85% in the year to date.

RLMD has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $4.18 with a 50-day moving average of $2.34.

Relmada has made 16 new highs and gained 107.96% in the last month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.08.

There’s a technical support level around $3.79.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$141 million market capitalization.

Revenue is not projected for this year and the next year.

I don’t buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping stock, it’s hard to make money swimming against the tide.

It looks like Wall Street is wrong about this stock but individual investors might not be.

The Wall Street analysts tracked by Barchart have issued “Hold” opinions on the stock.

CFRA’s MarketScope Advisor rates it a “Hold.”

Morningstar thinks even despite the stock’s recent runup, it’s only 11% overvalued.

20 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market while 171 think it won’t. Looks like the are 171 smart people there.

2,216 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates the stock a “Hold.” Some comments I found on Seeking Alpha: “Relmada Therapeutics has paused its REL-1017 program after disappointing results, which indicates challenges in its pipeline and potential impacts on investor confidence.” “The company has no commercial products currently approved for sale, which could pose risks related to revenue generation and long-term sustainability.” “Despite a significant capital raise, Relmada’s cash position and ability to sustain operations through 2028 depend heavily on successful clinical trial outcomes and potential commercialization hurdles.”



The Bottom Line on Relmada Therapeutics

There is no bottom line on Relmada except red ink. Please, please, please never invest before you peel back all the layers of the onion. Make sure you know the technicals, fundamentals, and sentiment of any company before you invest. You don’t want to get hurt.

Today’s Chart of the Day was written by Jim Van Meerten. Read previous editions of the daily newsletter here.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.