Hog Traders Look to Wednesday after Weaker Tuesday Trade

Lean hog futures saw losses on Tuesday, as contracts fell 67 cent to $1.40. USDA’s national base hog price from Tuesday afternoon was reported at $75.56, down 58 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 94 cents on November 14 at $87.00.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was down $1.62 to $95.39 per cwt. The picnic and belly primals were the only reported higher, with the ham leading the downward charge, losing $3.99. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the Tuesday at 494,000 head and the week to date total at 988,000 head. That is 34,000 head above last week and up 8,638 head from same week last year.
Dec 25 Hogs closed at $77.900, down $0.675,
Feb 26 Hogs closed at $78.025, down $1.400
Apr 26 Hogs closed at $81.625, down $1.400,
