Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Trade Looking Mixed at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Man feeding cows on farm in cowshed by JackF via iStock
Man feeding cows on farm in cowshed by JackF via iStock
Plus500 Futures: Trade agricultural commodities, energy, metals & more. Bonus up to $200!

Live cattle futures are down a dime to 95 cents at midday. Cash trade has yet to be reported this week, with last week at $225-227 across the country, with a few at $228 in the South. Some late Northern sales were $218-222. Feeder cattle futures are within 15 cents of unchanged in the nearbys at midday.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $1.84 to $341.89 on November 14. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction sold 6,526 head, with sales listed as steady.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday morning report, widening the Chc/Sel spread to $17.53. Choice boxes were back up $2.87 to $373.28, while Select was 55 cents lower at $355.75. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday is estimated at 116,000 head. That is 3,000 head above last Monday but 6,504 head below the same Monday last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $220.350, down $0.925,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $221.150, down $0.625,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $221.725, down $0.100,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $340.000, up $0.150

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $326.150, down $0.125

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $318.550, up $0.000


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 221.325 -0.500 -0.23%
Live Cattle
LEG26 220.850s -0.925 -0.42%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 220.025s -1.250 -0.56%
Live Cattle
GFF26 326.050s -0.225 -0.07%
Feeder Cattle
GFX25 340.775s +0.925 +0.27%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 318.400s -0.150 -0.05%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 1
Think AI Stocks Are Overvalued? Invest in These Data Center Power Trades for the Next Growth Phase.
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Make a 3.5% Yield In One Month By Shorting Cash-Secured OTM Palantir Put Options
Photo by Dillon Kydd on Unsplash 3
Dear Fannie Mae Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 18
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Wedbush Says to Push Through the ‘Whiteknuckle Moment’ and Keep Buying Palantir Stock
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 5
Unusual Options Activity Shows 71,000 Calls Hit the Tape for Applied Digital Stock – How You Should Play APLD Here
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot