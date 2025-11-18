Cattle Trade Looking Mixed at Midday

Live cattle futures are down a dime to 95 cents at midday. Cash trade has yet to be reported this week, with last week at $225-227 across the country, with a few at $228 in the South. Some late Northern sales were $218-222. Feeder cattle futures are within 15 cents of unchanged in the nearbys at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $1.84 to $341.89 on November 14. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction sold 6,526 head, with sales listed as steady.
USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday morning report, widening the Chc/Sel spread to $17.53. Choice boxes were back up $2.87 to $373.28, while Select was 55 cents lower at $355.75. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday is estimated at 116,000 head. That is 3,000 head above last Monday but 6,504 head below the same Monday last year.
Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $220.350, down $0.925,
Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $221.150, down $0.625,
Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $221.725, down $0.100,
Nov 25 Feeder Cattle are at $340.000, up $0.150
Jan 26 Feeder Cattle are at $326.150, down $0.125
Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $318.550, up $0.000
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.