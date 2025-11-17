Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Peter Thiel Just Ditched Nvidia Stock. Should You?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
A shot of Peter Thiel speaking at a podium by mark reinstein via Shutterstock
A shot of Peter Thiel speaking at a podium by mark reinstein via Shutterstock

Nvidia (NVDA) shares are inching down on Monday after regulatory filings confirmed billionaire Peter Thiel’s namesake fund sold its entire stake in the chipmaker in the third quarter of 2025. 

The news arrives only days after Japanese multinational conglomerate SoftBank (SFTBY) said it has unloaded its position in artificial intelligence (AI) darling for about $5.8 billion. 

Nvidia stock has been under pressure amid a broader selloff in AI-driven names in November. At the time of writing, it’s down more than 10% versus its recent high. 

A graph of stock market AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

Why Is Thiel’s Exit Meaningful for Nvidia Stock?

Thiel’s exit from NVDA shares adds fuel to growing caution around the semiconductor behemoth.

Together with a similar announcement from SoftBank last week, it suggests high-profile investors are reassessing the firm’s lofty valuation amid AI bubble concerns and macroeconomic uncertainty. 

Moreover, the venture capitalist is widely followed by both institutional and retail investors. His decision to sell could, therefore, trigger a ripple effect, prompting others to follow suit. 

This could compound the downward pressure on Nvidia stock moving forward. All in all, the dual exits reinforce that smart money is starting to see limited upside in the AI chips specialist heading into 2026. 

BofA Sees Massive Upside in NVDA Shares

Bank of America’s senior analyst Vivek Arya does not agree with Thiel’s cautious view on Nvidia, though. 

In a research note this morning, Arya argued that NVDA’s transformation from a PC graphics chip vendor into an AI and high-performance compute (HPC) enabler is actually “underappreciated” at present.  

The BofA analyst maintained his “Buy” rating on NVDA stock, with a $275 price target indicating potential upside of a whopping 50% from here. 

According to him, the giant’s Q3 earnings on Nov. 19 will prove a near-term catalyst, driving its stock price to record levels heading into 2026. 

Wall Street Agrees with BofA on Nvidia

Other Wall Street analysts also agree with Arya’s constructive view on Nvidia shares for the next 12 months. 

The consensus rating on NVDA stock remains at “Strong Buy” with the mean target of about $236 indicating potential upside of roughly 28% from current levels.  

A graph on a computer screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 186.90 -3.27 -1.72%
Nvidia Corp
SFTBY 63.3450 -0.5050 -0.79%
Softbank Corp ADR

Most Popular News

Close up of brown and white cow by Derek Sewell via Pixabay 1
How Low Can Cattle Go?
Image of Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 2
Barchart’s Technical Indicators Are Flashing ‘Buy’ as Warren Buffett Loads Up on 17.8 Million Shares of Google Stock
Image of the hardcover book Principles by Ray Dalio by Mr_ M Nobody via Shutterstock 3
Ray Dalio Warns the Next Big Debt Crisis Won’t Come From Banks. It’ll Come From Governments.
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
3 High-Growth Dividend Kings For Generations of Income - And Still Rated “Buy”
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Has One of the ‘Largest’ Opportunities Ahead. Should You Buy NVDA Stock Before November 19?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot