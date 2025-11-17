This ‘DINO’ Dividend Stock Is Definitely Not a Dinosaur

HF Sinclair (DINO) stands out with strong technical momentum and recently set new 52-week highs.

Shares maintain a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

DINO has gained 32.44% over the past year and nearly 60% in the year to date.

Fundamentals are solid with a 3.6% dividend yield and projected earnings growth of 380%.

Valued at $10.33 billion, HF Sinclair (DINO) is an energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. It owns and operates refineries located principally in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington, and Utah.

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. DINO checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a new “Buy” on Oct. 24, the stock has gained 3.05%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Sinclair

HF Sinclair hit a 52-week high of $56.58 in intraday trading on Nov. 14.

DINO has a Weighted Alpha of +49.43.

Sinclair has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock gained 32.44% over the past year.

DINO has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $55.80 with a 50-day moving average of $52.90.

Sinclair has made 7 new highs and gained 7.81% in the last month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.62.

There’s a technical support level around $54.69.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$10.33 billion market capitalization.

18.96x trailing price-earnings ratio

3.58% dividend yield.

Revenue is projected to grow 0.90% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 380.82% this year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Sinclair

I don’t buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping stock, it’s hard to make money swimming against the tide.

It looks like Wall Street and individual investors like this stock.

The Wall Street analysts tracked by Barchart have issued 6 “Strong Buys,” 1 “Moderate Buy,” 6 “Hold,” and 1 “Strong Sell” opinion on the stock with price targets between $51 and $66.

Value Line rate the stock “Highest.”

CFRA’s MarketScope Advisor rates it a “Hold” with a price target of $58.

Morningstar thinks even with the stock’s recent runup, it’s fairly valued.

2,409 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market while 170 think it won't.

24,350 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates the stock a “Strong Buy.”

The Bottom Line on Sinclair

As long as there is oil to be pumped, dividends should be steady.

