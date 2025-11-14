Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

MicroStrategy Falls Below Net Asset Value Amid Crypto Crash. Should You Buy the Dip in MSTR Stock?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - 21 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock

MicroStrategy (MSTR) dipped below its net asset value (NAV) for the first time in about two years on Friday as the broader crypto market continued to sell off sharply. 

Bitcoin (BTCUSD), the company’s primary treasury reserve, has been in a sharp downtrend since early October largely due to macroeconomic uncertainty stemming from the U.S. government shutdown. 

A concerning decline in BTC price to under $95,000 made MicroStrategy stock dip below $200 today, pushing its market-to-NAV ratio to an alarming 0.977x. 

www.barchart.com

Significant of NAV Development for MicroStrategy Shares

A stock trading below its net asset value is often seen as a warning sign, especially for a business like MicroStrategy that has its valuation tied to Bitcoin. 

The drop below NAV suggests investors are no longer willing to pay a premium for the company’s crypto exposure, a stark contrast to the past two years during which MSTR shares remained handily above it. 

The development also raises concerns of confidence in MicroStrategy’s ability to manage volatility or capitalize on Bitcoin’s long-term potential. 

In short, MSTR shares extended losses today because the NAV news reflects skepticism about the Nasdaq-listed firm’s broader strategy amid continued unease in the crypto space. 

Michael Saylor Sees MSTR Shares’ Weakness as Temporary

Despite market jitters, Michael Saylor, the company’s executive chairman, remains unfazed. 

Speaking with CNBC today, he dismissed rumors that MicroStrategy is trimming its exposure to BTC. In fact, the Virginia-headquartered firm has “accelerated its purchases” to leverage Bitcoin’s selloff. 

“We’ll report our next buy on Monday morning,” he added. According to him, the ongoing Bitcoin selloff is “a temporary dislocation in a long-term secular trend.” 

Saylor see the world’s largest cryptocurrency hitting $150,000 by the end of this year, which could alongside drive MSTR stock meaningfully higher from current levels.  

How Wall Street Recommends Playing MicroStrategy

Wall Street analysts seem to agree with Saylor’s positive view on MicroStrategy shares, despite a massive decline over the past month. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on MSTR stock remains at “Strong Buy” with the mean target of about $542 indicating potential upside of 170% from here. 

A graph on a computer screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSTR 200.00 -8.54 -4.10%
Strategy Inc
^BTCUSD 94,599.19 -4,206.76 -4.26%
Bitcoin - USD

Most Popular News

Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Supermicro Stock Slips 33% in a Month: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold SMCI?
A wooden house on a tumbling block tower by Freer via Shutterstock 2
Michael Burry Shutters Hedge Fund as Trump’s 50-Year Mortgage Threatens an $11 Trillion Housing Collapse – Is Big Short 2.0 Brewing in Housing, Not Tech?
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia Stock Is a High-Stakes Trade Ahead of November 19. How to Hedge the Risk of a Post-Earnings Plunge.
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 4
Turned Off by Palantir Stock’s Steep Valuation? Consider This Cheaper ‘Mini PLTR’ Instead
The front of a Sweetgreen restaurant_ Image by Tada Images via Shutterstock_ 5
Get Ready for a Short Squeeze in Sweetgreen Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot