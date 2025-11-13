Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Fall, Some by the Limit, on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 32 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock
Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Live cattle futures closed the Thursday session with contracts $5.47 to $6.27 lower. Light cash trade has been reported this week in the North at $225-227, with $228 reported in the South. There were sales on 554 of the 1,428 head offered at $228 in the Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction. Feeder cattle futures fell back to weakness on Thursday, with November down $2.025 and other contracts down $9.025 to the $9.25 limit. That will leave us with expanded limits of $10.75 for live cattle and $13.75 for feeders on Friday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $1.75 to $342.42 on November 12. 

Export sales data for the week of September 25 was released this morning, with 15,221 MT of beef sold in that week.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were weaker in the Thursday PM print, widening the Chc/Sel spread to $18.54. Choice boxes were down 88 cents to $373.57, while Select was $4.91 lower at $355.03. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday was at 120,000 head, with the weekly total at 471,000. That is 15,000 head above last week and 13,455 head below the same week last year.

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $219.000, down $6.275,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $218.950, down $6.025,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $218.600, down $5.900,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $337.000, down $2.025,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $318.450, down $9.025,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $311.775, down $9.250,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 218.600s -5.900 -2.63%
Live Cattle
LEG26 218.950s -6.025 -2.68%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 219.000s -6.275 -2.79%
Live Cattle
GFF26 318.450s -9.025 -2.76%
Feeder Cattle
GFX25 337.000s -2.025 -0.60%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 311.775s -9.250 -2.88%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Facebook-you've been Zucked by Annie Spratt via Unsplash 1
Michael Burry Accuses Meta Platforms of ‘Common Fraud’ and Inflated Earnings. Should You Still Buy META Stock Now?
Artificial Intelligence technology concept by NicoEINino via Shutterstock 2
As Palantir Gets 6M Shares of Surf Air Mobility Stock, Is PLTR or SRFM a Better Buy?
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos seen displayed on a smartphone by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 3
Is GOOG Stock a Buy or Sell as Michael Burry Accuses Hyperscalers of ‘Fraud’?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Heavy Put Option Activity in Advanced Micro Devices Implies AMD Stock Is Overvalued - But Is It?
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
SoFi Crypto Just Launched. Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell SOFI Stock Now?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot