Hogs Post Wednesday Losses as Cash and Cutout Weaken

Lean hog futures fell to weakness on Wednesday, with losses of $1.20 to $1.80 at the close. USDA’s national base hog price from Wednesday afternoon was reported at $78.78, down $3.34 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 34 cents on November 10 at $89.17.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was down another $1.24 to $96.14 per cwt. The ham was the only primal reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 494,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.448 million head. That is 26,000 head below last week but 17,499 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $80.625, down $1.725,

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $81.525, down $1.700