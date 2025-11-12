Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Circle Stock Enters Oversold Territory on Earnings Plunge. Should You Buy the Dip?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - 22 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock
The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock

Circle (CRCL) shares crashed over 10% today even though the company behind the USDC stablecoin came in well ahead of Street estimates in its third financial quarter (Q3). 

Investors are responding negatively primarily because the management now sees rising operating expenses ahead. 

For the full-year, the financial technology firm guided for $495 million to $510 million in operating expenses today versus $490 million top in August. 

Following the post-earnings slump, Circle stock is trading about 65% below its year-to-date high, with a 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at 28.65 – suggesting oversold territory.  

A graph of stock market AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

Technicals Suggest Circle Stock Is a Buy Here

From a technical perspective, the post-earnings dip in CRCL shares is totally worth buying into. 

The near-term (14-day) RSI sliding below 30 signals bears have dominated recently, but the downward momentum is now exhausting and a bullish reversal could be near. 

Meanwhile, the stock’s long-term (100-day) RSI remains at over 50, according to Barchart, reinforcing that bulls will likely stay in power over the longer term, and the broader uptrend is still intact. 

The post-earnings decline has also contracted its price-sales (P/S) multiple to 10.6x only, which is fairly reasonable for a high-growth company like Circle Internet Group. 

Is It Worth Buying the Post-Earnings Dip in CRCL Shares?

Investors should consider loading up on Circle shares on the post-earnings weakness also because the quarterly release had several positives beyond the strong headline numbers. 

For example, the company’s chief executive Jeremy Allaire said USDC adoption continues to accelerate despite broader market volatility. 

Circle remains fully committed to building “the new Economic OS for the internet” over the long term, he noted, adding the multi-year outlook for a 40% compound annualized growth in USDC circulation remains intact.

On Wednesday, the fintech raised its full-year guidance for non-reserve and other revenues as well, further strengthening the case for owning the crypto stock heading into 2026. 

Wall Street Sees Massive Upside in Circle Internet Group

Wall Street analysts also remain constructive on Circle stock after the company’s Q3 earnings. 

While the consensus rating on CRCL shares currently sits at “Hold” only, the mean target of about $167 suggests potential upside of a whopping 90% from here. 

A screenshot of a computer AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CRCL 86.30 -12.00 -12.21%
Circle Internet Group Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Candlestick chart selloff by Don Huan via Shutterstock 1
I’m Preparing for a ‘Bang’ When the Nasdaq Crashes. Here’s How I’m Trading the QQQ ETF First.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
Bitcoin chain by Jadamprostore via iStock 3
Down 40% in the Past 6 Months, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MicroStrategy Stock in November 2025?
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
Alphabet Generates Strong FCF and If It Continues GOOGL Stock is 40% Undervalued
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 5
The ‘Largest Value-Creation Event in History’ Could Be Coming for Tesla Stock. Should You Buy Shares Now?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot