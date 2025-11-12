Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

As IBM Rallies on a Quantum Computing Breakthrough, Here’s Where the Stock Could Be Headed Next

Elizabeth H. Volk - Barchart - 41 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on storage rack-by Nick N A via Shutterstock
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on storage rack-by Nick N A via Shutterstock

Shortly after Senior Market Strategist John Rowland highlighted IBM (IBM) as his blue-chip quantum stock pick to watch, the shares are in rally mode today after announcing its new and most advanced quantum processor, IBM Quantum Nighthawk. 

IBM's Quantum Milestones

“We believe that IBM is the only company that is positioned to rapidly invent and scale quantum software, hardware, fabrication, and error correction to unlock transformative applications,” said Jay Gambetta, Director of IBM Research and IBM Fellow, in a statement.

Along with Quantum Nighthawk, IBM unveiled its experimental Quantum Loon processor. According to a company release, “Loon will validate a new architecture to implement and scale the components needed for practical, high-efficiency quantum error correction,” and  “demonstrates all hardware elements of fault-tolerant quantum computing.”

John's Bull Flag Breakout Target

IBM is up more than 2.5% on the news, which Rowland says indicates a potential breakout from the recent trading range. 

“The conservative bull flag measurement places the target around $345,” Rowland adds. “If you take the two-day explosive move around earnings, then the target expands to $365.”

www.barchart.com

Watch the clip for Rowland’s full analysis on the IBM quantum computing story, and catch the next Market on Close livestream for more insights from our Senior Market Strategist.


On the date of publication, Elizabeth H. Volk did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IBM 319.24 +5.52 +1.76%
Intl Business Machines

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
Alphabet Generates Strong FCF and If It Continues GOOGL Stock is 40% Undervalued
Candlestick chart selloff by Don Huan via Shutterstock 3
I’m Preparing for a ‘Bang’ When the Nasdaq Crashes. Here’s How I’m Trading the QQQ ETF First.
Bitcoin chain by Jadamprostore via iStock 4
Down 40% in the Past 6 Months, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MicroStrategy Stock in November 2025?
A Tesla Cybertruck with visible bullet impacts_ Image by Karolis Kavolelis via Shutterstock_ 5
Tesla Just Lost Its Cybertruck Leader. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold TSLA Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot