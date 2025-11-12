Barchart.com
Hog Traders Look to Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 32 minutes ago Columnist

Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock
Lean hog futures posted mixed Tuesday action with contracts down 42 to up 40 cents. Preliminary open interest was down 6,796 contracts on Tuesday, with much of that coming via December (11,027). USDA’s national base hog price from Tuesday afternoon was reported at $82.12, down $1.83 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 64 cents on November 7 at $89.41.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was back down $2.84 to $97.38 per cwt. The rib was the only primal reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 460,000 head, taking the weekly total to 954,000 head. That is 27,000 head above last week but 11,025 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $82.350, down $0.425,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $83.225, up $0.400

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $87.050, up $0.375,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 83.225s +0.400 +0.48%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 82.350s -0.425 -0.51%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 87.050s +0.375 +0.43%
Lean Hogs

