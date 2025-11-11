This Buy-Rated Stock Just Raised Its Dividend 14%. Should You Buy Shares Here?

The momentum in the industrial tools sector has been clear this year. Consumer demand for advanced technologies and durable equipment is supporting steady growth in the U.S. tools and machines market, while the global tools and machines market, which includes Snap-On’s (SNA) core operations, is projected to generate nearly $63.7 billion in revenue this year , with a compound annual growth rate of 5.91% from 2025 to 2030. That would bring the market to about $84.89 billion by 2030, driven by a preference for quality, long-lasting tools and the ongoing popularity of DIY home improvement projects.

Within this backdrop of steady sector growth and persistent demand, Snap-On’s latest move stands out. On Nov. 5, the board approved a 14% dividend increase , lifting the quarterly payout to $2.44 per share. This extends an unbroken streak of quarterly cash dividends that dates back to 1939 and highlights the company’s ability to generate cash and operate consistently through cycles.

With Snap-On extending its dividend track record, does SNA stock’s current momentum signal opportunity ahead, or is caution still in order for new buyers? Let's take a closer look.

Snap-On’s Financial Pulse

Snap-On runs a direct sales approach, delivering its tools, diagnostic software, and repair solutions mostly to mechanics and technicians through franchise vans and company stores.

Even with tough conditions all around, SNA stock has dropped 4.9% over the past year but has picked up a small gain of 1.4% so far this year.

When it comes to value, Snap-On’s forward price-to-earnings ratio is 18.16x, which is lower than others in its sector that average around 20.47x, showing it isn’t too expensive given the quality of its products.

The dividend story is even stronger: Snap-On has managed to boost its dividend for 16 straight years and just bumped its quarterly payout up by 14% to $2.44 per share. That brings the annualized yield to 2.49%, comfortably above the sector average of 1.89%. The payout ratio sits at 44.81%, so the dividend looks well supported.

On the financial side, Snap-On’s third quarter 2025 results back up its reputation for stability. Net sales reached $1,190.8 million, up 3.8% from a year ago, helped by both organic growth and some benefit from currency moves.

Operating earnings before adding in financial services came in at $278.5 million, with a $22 million legal settlement giving a bit of a lift and margins picking up to 23.4%. Financial services brought in another $101.1 million in revenue and $68.9 million in operating earnings.

Altogether, Snap-On made $347.4 million in consolidated operating earnings, while margins rose to 26.9%. Net earnings moved up to $265.4 million, or $5.02 per diluted share, compared to $251.1 million, or $4.70 per share, a year ago. The company’s tax rate stayed steady at 22.6%.

What’s Powering Snap-On’s Growth?

Snap-On’s diagnostic software focus fits the reality of more complex vehicles. The Spring 2025 update added millions of new codes, advanced diagnostic features, and wider coverage for more than 30 makes, with full 2025 model-year support and stronger integration for European brands like BMW (BMWKY) and Volkswagen (VWAGY).

It also enabled secure gateway access for Mercedes-Benz (MBGYY) through Snap-On Security Link, so technicians can work on protected systems without extra hurdles. The Fall 2025 release expanded coverage again with 70,000 more systems and 600 new functional tests, pushing the total test count past 1.1 million.

Key features such as Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics, SureTrack Real Fixes built on over two billion repair records, and guided component testing are included at no extra cost, in contrast to rivals that often charge for premium software functions. That approach builds loyalty among professional users and supports recurring revenue in the core technician market.

The 2025 plan emphasizes disciplined growth, not a buying spree. Management is leaning into organic expansion , channeling investment into high-margin diagnostic software and repair information. Alongside that, the company is pressing further into critical industries where precision and reliability matter most, including aviation, natural resources, heavy-duty equipment, and precision-torque applications, creating room for deeper penetration across these end markets.

Analyst Ratings and What’s Next for Snap-On

Fourth quarter earnings for 2025 are expected at $4.86 per share, up from $4.82 last year, and the next quarter should come in at $4.77, up from $4.51. These steady numbers match management’s plan to keep capital spending close to $100 million for the year and keep tax rates in the stable 22–23% range, which is the kind of predictability many long-term investors like to see.

On the analyst front, Gary Prestopino at Barrington Research is still positive with his $350 price target and “Outperform” rating , now raising his 2025 earnings per share outlook to $19.22 and lifting his first quarter 2026 estimate to $4.81, with a full-year 2026 call at $20.41, confident that Snap-On’s market leadership and ability to grow are sticking around.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Suzuki at Bank of America Securities is more cautious, holding to an “Underperform” rating and a $285 target , though she did raise it from $265, pointing to small improvements even with her cool outlook. That said, her numbers imply a possible 17.1% pullback. Looking at the bigger picture, the group of 11 analysts covering Snap-On lands on a consensus “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $365.29, which points to a potential upside of about 6.26%.

Conclusion

Snap-On’s 14% dividend boost sums up a year defined by financial grit and strategic growth. If you’re weighing whether to buy SNA stock here, the payout increase and moderate analyst optimism create a solid case for both income seekers and long-term compounders. As the company continues to innovate across diagnostics and expand its reach in precision industries, upward price targets and healthy earnings guidance signal more momentum than risk.

Currently, the odds point to gradual gains, not outsized surprises, but with Snap-On’s resilience and shareholder focus, shares look poised to trend higher rather than stall out.