Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Post Mixed Tuesday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay
Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Lean hog futures posted mixed Tuesday action with contracts down 42 to up 40 cents. USDA’s national base hog price from Tuesday afternoon was reported at $82.12, down $1.83 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 64 cents on November 7 at $89.41. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was back down $2.84 to $97.38 per cwt. The rib was the only primal reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 460,000 head, taking the weekly total to 954,000 head. That is 27,000 head above last week but 11,025 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $82.350, down $0.425,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $83.225, up $0.400

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $87.050, up $0.375,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 83.225s +0.400 +0.48%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 82.350s -0.425 -0.51%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 87.050s +0.375 +0.43%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
Alphabet Generates Strong FCF and If It Continues GOOGL Stock is 40% Undervalued
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Slip on AI Caution
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 4
CoreWeave Stock Plunges Over 51% — Is the AI Cloud Star Losing Its Shine?
A Tesla Cybertruck with visible bullet impacts_ Image by Karolis Kavolelis via Shutterstock_ 5
Tesla Just Lost Its Cybertruck Leader. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold TSLA Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot