Hogs Rally to Kick off the Week

Lean hog futures posted gains of $3.27 to $3.50 across most front months on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday PM was reported at $84.29, down 4 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 55 cents on November 6 at $90.05.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday afternoon report was up $1.24 to $100.22 per cwt. The ham was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 494,000 head. That is 1,000 head above last Monday but 48,744 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $82.775, up $3.375,

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $82.825, up $3.475