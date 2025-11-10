Does the Upcoming SoFi USD Crypto Launch Make SOFI Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Cryptocurrency trading is not just a niche anymore. It is becoming a serious part of mainstream finance. From PayPal (PYPL) to Morgan Stanley (MS), heavyweights are stepping into digital assets, signaling how quickly this space is evolving. Now, SoFi Technologies (SOFI) wants a bigger slice of that pie.

CEO Anthony Noto confirmed that SoFi plans to roll out crypto trading in 2025 and launch its own SoFi USD stablecoin by mid-2026. It’s a strategic play that could deepen customer engagement while keeping SoFi competitive in the fintech race.

The timing couldn’t be more interesting. SoFi just posted stellar third-quarter earnings results, outperforming Wall Street’s expectations and raising full-year guidance. Noto highlighted the company’s commitment to “product innovation and brand building,” with heavier bets on artificial intelligence (AI) , blockchain, and digital payments.

With SOFI stock flying high, analysts piling on bullish calls, and crypto on the horizon, should investors buy into SOFI stock now amid the recent dip? Or wait on the sidelines for a clearer entry point?

About SoFi Stock

Founded in 2011, San Francisco-based SoFi Technologies is rewriting the personal finance playbook with sleek technology and bold execution. With over 12 million members, it spans lending, financial services, and a robust tech platform across the U.S. and beyond. SoFi’s all-in-one digital ecosystem is shaking up legacy banking, proving that fintech is already here. Its market capitalization currently stands at $33.7 billion.

SoFi’s shares have been showcasing stellar momentum. Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has surged about 128% , and climbed 125% over the past six months alone. The stock touched a fresh 52-week high of $32.57 on Oct. 29 before easing slightly. The recent rally has been fueled by upbeat analyst sentiment following SoFi’s record Q3 earnings and raised guidance — a clear vote of confidence in its growth trajectory.

What’s been powering this run so far was not just hype, but fundamentals. SoFi has evolved from a lending upstart into a diversified fintech powerhouse, backed by rapid member growth, a stronger fee-based revenue mix, and steady risk discipline.

On the technical side, things still look strong. Trading volumes remain solid, the 14-day RSI has rebounded from neutral territory, suggesting renewed buying pressure, and the MACD shows the yellow line crossing above the blue — a classic short-term bullish signal. Even with the mild pullback of late, SoFi’s chart tells a story of grit, growth, and momentum, the kind that keeps the fintech bulls charging.

SoFi carries a premium price tag, trading at 72.95 times forward adjusted earnings and 12.16 times sales. Traditional banks are not touching such heights, but SoFi is not traditional. With surging user growth and bold crypto moves ahead, this premium might just be the ticket to fintech’s next growth chapter.

SoFi Surges After Record Q3 Numbers and Upbeat Outlook

SOFI stock popped 5.5% on Oct. 28 after the company delivered a blockbuster third-quarter earnings report that easily topped analyst expectations — a quarter fueled by record revenue, robust lending, and explosive member growth. SoFi reported adjusted EPS of $0.11, which rose 120% year-over-year (YOY) and beat the Street’s $0.09 forecast. Adjusted revenue amounted to a record $949.6 million, up 38% YOY, driven by the company’s expanding financial ecosystem. Its “one-stop shop” model — which blends banking, lending, and investing under one roof — continues to deliver durable growth and impressive returns.

The company added 905,000 new members in the quarter, bringing total membership to 12.6 million. That’s a 35% YOY jump. It also added 1.4 million new products, reaching 18.6 million total, up 36% from last year. Notably, cross-buy activity hit its highest level since 2022, with 40% of new products opened by existing member. That's a clear sign of customer loyalty and platform stickiness.

SoFi’s fee-based revenue surged 50% annually to a record $408.7 million, powered by its Loan Platform Business (LPB), which originated $3.4 billion in loans for third parties and brought in $167.9 million in revenue. Total loan originations reached a record $9.9 billion, representing annual growth of 57%, led by personal loans at $7.5 billion. Student loans climbed 58% to $1.5 billion, while home lending set a new record with $945 million in originations.

Meanwhile, net interest income rose 36% to $585.1 million, helped by a 29% increase in interest-earning assets and a lower cost of funds. Meanwhile, SoFi ended Q3 with total company-wide cash of $3.7 billion and managed to reduce debt to $2.7 billion.

Beyond the numbers, CEO Anthony Noto painted a bold picture of SoFi’s future. He emphasized the company’s focus on “product innovation and brand building,” spotlighting new investments in AI, blockchain, and crypto.

SoFi launched SoFi Pay, enabling low-cost international payments via blockchain, and plans to relaunch its crypto trading alongside its stablecoin debut in 2026. Noto also unveiled SoFi Coach, an AI-powered personal finance assistant, and introduced the SoFi Smart Card, offering rewards, credit-building, and lending perks.

CEO Noto struck an upbeat tone, saying he has “never been more optimistic” about SoFi’s future, confident the company is well-positioned to ride the twin waves of AI and blockchain growth. Management lifted its full-year 2025 outlook, now projecting adjusted net revenue of about $3.54 billion, up from $3.38 billion previously, and adjusted EPS of $0.37, raised from $0.31. Management also expects to add around 3.5 million new members, representing 34% YOY growth, ahead of its prior 3 million and 30% growth estimates.

Looking down the road, analysts tracking the company expect fiscal 2025 EPS to hit $0.37 , up 147% YOY, with 2026 EPS projected to soar another 62% annually to $0.60.

From Pause to Push — SoFi’s Crypto Move

SoFi’s upcoming dive into the crypto space is shaping up to be one of its boldest moves yet. After hitting pause on digital asset trading in 2023 due to regulatory constraints, the fintech giant reignited its crypto ambitions earlier this year.

In June, SoFi brought back spot crypto trading — allowing members to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin (BTCUSD) — and teased bigger blockchain-powered plans ahead. Now, CEO Anthony Noto has confirmed that SoFi will roll out Bitcoin and crypto trading by the end of 2025, followed by the launch of its very own SoFi USD stablecoin in the first half of 2026.

In a market heating up with traditional giants like Morgan Stanley stepping into crypto, SoFi’s edge lies in its expanding digital ecosystem. With blockchain-powered payments, a planned stablecoin, and AI-driven financial tools on the horizon, SoFi is not merely riding the crypto wave but steadily building the bridge between modern banking and digital assets.

What Do Analysts Expect for SoFi Stock?

Wall Street is turning its gaze back to SoFi, and this time, it’s with a mix of excitement and newfound respect. After the fintech’s blowout Q3 results, analysts have been busy sharpening their pencils and bumping up targets. Citi analyst Peter Christiansen led the charge, hiking his price target to $37 from $28 while reaffirming a “Buy” rating, calling SoFi’s credit and third-party growth “hard to ignore.”

Needham followed suit, lifting its target to $36 from $29 and keeping a “Buy” rating. The firm credited SoFi’s core lending engine and its lightning-fast, capital-light loan platform with outpacing expectations.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng nudged SoFi’s target to $27 from $24, keeping a “Hold.” Ng credited record originations, strong loan growth, and swelling member gains, boosted by quick balance sheet expansion. Although he flagged credit trends to watch, the analyst said lower funding costs and steady markets could lift margins and future estimates. Finally, Barclays analyst Terry Ma joined the chorus with a “Hold” rating, bumping the target to $23 while noting strong beats across all three of SoFi’s business arms.

SOFI stock keeps climbing on solid growth and rising investor optimism, yet Wall Street’s overall stance stays cautiously steady with a "Hold" consensus . Of 24 analysts covering the fintech stock, only five advise a “Strong Buy” and two recommend a “Moderate Buy.” Meanwhile, 12 analysts are keeping their distance with a “Hold,” while two mark it as a “Moderate Sell,” and three are outright skeptical with a “Strong Sell.”

SoFi’s stellar rally has it trading above the average analyst target of $26.34. However, the Street-high target of $38 hints that there’s still room to run, with about 27% potential upside left if momentum keeps pushing in SoFi’s favor.