Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Plunge in Duolingo Stock?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
The Duolingo owl displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by El editorial via Shutterstock_
The Duolingo owl displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by El editorial via Shutterstock_

Duolingo (DUOL) came in handily above Street estimates for its fiscal third quarter on Thursday. 

In its earnings release, the online language learning platform revealed plans of shifting focus from near-term monetization to user experience and long-term growth. 

Its management, therefore, offered muted guidance for the current quarter, which is why DUOL shares were punished on Nov. 6. Versus their May high, they’re now down an alarming 65%. 

www.barchart.com

The Strategic Shift Isn’t Negative for Duolingo Stock

Despite soft guidance, Raymond James senior analyst Alexander Sklar sees the strategic update as largely positive for long-term investors. 

According to him, the announcement simply confirms Duolingo has growth ambitions that are “far grander” than previously thought. 

Shifting focus to boosting user engagement, especially in nascent markets like Asia, suggests the company is really playing the long game here. 

Prioritizing durable growth over quick wins, he’s convinced, could help DUOL retain its edge over Google Translate, potentially driving the Duolingo stock price higher over time. 

DUOL Shares Stand to Benefit From AI Tailwinds

DUOL stock is worth owning heading into 2026 also because the company is tapping on artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock its next leg of rapid growth. 

By enhancing the user experience through AI-driven features (e.g., guided video calls, math/music modules, gamified chess), Duolingo is increasing platform stickiness. 

This could result in higher lifetime value per user, even if immediate bookings soften. 

Duolingo ended its third quarter with a record 50.5 million daily active users (DAUs), which makes up for another great reason to buy its stock on the post-earnings plunge. 

According to Barchart, on the positive side, options traders currently expect Duolingo shares to recover to about $230 by Jan. 16. 

Wall Street Sees Massive Upside in Duolingo

Despite a disappointing Q4 outlook, Wall Street analysts recommend sticking with DUOL shares for the long term.  

The consensus rating on Duolingo stock remains at “Moderate Buy” with the mean target of about $427 indicating potential upside of a remarkable 120% from current levels. 

A graph on a computer screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DUOL 192.09 -67.93 -26.12%
Duolingo Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
Legendary Investor Michael Burry Is Doubling Down on Lululemon Stock. Should You Buy LULU Now?
Tesla dealership with cars in lot by Jetcityimage via iStock 2
Heavy Tesla Call Options Volume Highlights TSLA Stock's Value
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 3
As Trump Blocks Nvidia AI Chip Shipments to China, How Should You Play NVDA Stock?
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Michael Burry Is Betting Against Nvidia Stock. Should You?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Nasdaq Futures Slip on Weak Tech Earnings and Valuation Concerns, U.S. ADP Jobs Report in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot