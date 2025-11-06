As Powell Lowers December Rate Cut Odds, Make This 1 Trade Now

March U.S. T-Bond (ZBH26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for March U.S. Treasury bond futures that prices are trending down and have this week hit a four-week low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture, as the red MACD line is below the blue trigger line and both lines are tending down. The bears have gained technical power recently.

Fundamentally, U.S. inflation remains sticky even though it’s not real problematic. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the last FOMC meeting leaned surprisingly hawkish on U.S. monetary policy, indicating a rate cut in December is not a given. And, bond traders are worried about less demand for U.S. Treasuries coming from countries that have historically held U.S. Treasuries in the sovereign reserves. All of the above are bearish elements for the U.S. Treasury futures markets.

A move in March T-Bonds below chart support at this week’s low of 116 even would give the bears more power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 112 even, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 118 even.

