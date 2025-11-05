Barchart.com
Hogs Close Mixed on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 33 minutes ago Columnist

Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay
Lean hog futures were mixed, with nearbys up 5 cents to 70 cents and other contracts slipping lower. USDA’s national base hog price from Wednesday afternoon was reported at $86, up $1.29 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 8 cents on November 3 at $90.90. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was down $1.63 to $97.54 per cwt. All primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 493,000 head, which takes the weekly total to 1.474 million head. That is 10,000 head above last week and 14,485 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $80.600, up $0.675,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $80.975, up $0.050

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $84.875, down $0.250,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 80.975s +0.050 +0.06%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 80.600s +0.675 +0.84%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 84.875s -0.250 -0.29%
Lean Hogs

