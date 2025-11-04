1.63 Million Reasons to Buy FuboTV Stock Now

The FuboTV logo on the New York Stock Exchange by rblfmr via Shutterstock

A post-earnings dip in FuboTV (FUBO) shares represents a compelling investment opportunity especially since the company posted a surprise profit and came in ahead of revenue estimates in its fiscal Q3.

More importantly, the NYSE-listed firm ended its third quarter with 1.63 million paid subscribers in North America, the highest in the company’s history, making the stock even more attractive for long-term investors.

At the time of writing, FuboTV stock is down more than 35% versus its high in early January.

Should You Buy the Dip in FuboTV Stock?

FUBO shares are worth buying on post-earnings weakness also because the transformative merger with Disney’s (DIS) Hulu + Live TV could prove a material long-term catalyst for their future prospects.

Disney’s major stake (70%) brings experienced leadership and substantial resources that will help accelerate growth through improved content offerings and advertising infrastructure synergies.

With unprecedented access to the ESPN ecosystem, the aforementioned deal meaningfully grows FuboTV’s customer acquisition channels as well and positions it as a dominant force in sports streaming.

Additionally, the company significantly reduced its net loss in Q3, signaling operational efficiency and clear progress toward sustainable profitability that warrants owning its stock heading into 2026

What Else Could Drive FUBO Shares Higher?

FuboTV’s 1.63 million subscriber base means it has the scale to negotiate better content licensing deals and attract premium advertising partnerships, creating meaningful opportunities for revenue optimization.

The launch of Fubo Sports, a competitively priced ($55.99 monthly) skinny bundle targeting price-sensitive sports fans demonstrates innovative market segmentation without cannibalizing existing services.

As distribution disputes continue to affect rivals, FuboTV has the opportunity to capture displaced subscribers seeking comprehensive sports content.

According to the company executives, this new service lowers churn while attracting sports-focused consumers, indicating successful expansion of the addressable market, which further strengthens the case for owning FuboTV shares at current levels.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing FuboTV

Wall Street analysts see further upside in FUBO stock since the platform’s sports-first positioning differentiates it from general entertainment streamers.