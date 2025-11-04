Barchart.com
Hogs Bulls Looking for a Turnaround Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 32 minutes ago Columnist

Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay
Lean hog futures slipped lower on Monday with contracts down 12 to 70 cents at the close. Open interest was down 2,953 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday afternoon was reported at $84.66, up 49 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 34 cents on October 30 at $91.19. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was down 30 cents to $101.65 per cwt. The picnic and rib were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 493,000 head. That is down even with last week and 4,974 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $80.600, down $0.675,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $82.200, down $0.325

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $86.100, down $0.125,


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 82.200s -0.325 -0.39%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 80.600s -0.675 -0.83%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 86.100s -0.125 -0.14%
Lean Hogs

