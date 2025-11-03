Nat-Gas Prices Rise on the Outlook for Colder Early-Winter US Temps

December Nymex natural gas (NGZ25) on Monday closed up +0.142 (+3.44%), adding to last Friday's rally of +4.25%.

Dec nat-gas prices on Monday rallied to a 3.5-month high on the potential for colder-than-normal early-winter weather. Over the near term, NOAA said today the forecasts shifted warmer for the Southwest for Nov 7-11, and that moderate temps are expected on the East and West Coasts for Nov 10-16.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Monday was 110.0 bcf/day (+6.6% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Monday was 77.2 bcf/day (+5.1% y/y), according to BNEF. Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Monday were 16.8 bcf/day (+13.5% w/w), according to BNEF.

As a supportive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended October 25 rose +1.9% y/y to 72,772 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending October 25 rose +2.9% y/y to 4,282,176 GWh.

Higher US nat-gas production is a bearish factor for prices. On October 7, the EIA raised its forecast for 2025 US nat-gas production by +0.5% to 107.14 bcf/day from September's estimate of 106.60 bcf/day. US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs recently posting a 2-year high.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was neutral for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended October 24 rose +74 bcf, right on the market consensus, but above the 5-year weekly average of +67 bcf. As of October 24, nat-gas inventories were up +0.5% y/y and were +4.6% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies. As of October 29, gas storage in Europe was 83% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 92% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending October 31 rose by +4 to a 2.25-year high of 125 rigs. In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.5-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.

