RIVN Stock Pops as Rivian Raises Delivery Guidance for 2026

Close-up shot of Rivian R1T_ Image by Trong Nguyen via Shutterstock_

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) shares opened in the red on Friday even after the electric vehicle (EV) specialist reported strong Q2 results and raised its full-year 2026 delivery guidance. The company now expects to deliver between 65,000 and 70,000 vehicles in total, which would represent a more than 30% year-over-year increase.

Including today’s decline, Rivian stock is down about 23% versus its recent high.

What’s Hurting the Rivian Stock Price Today?

While Rivian delivered solid Q2 numbers, beating expectations with $1.66 billion in revenue and a narrower-than-expected loss of $0.47 per share, the EV stock is seeing intense selling pressure.

Investors are reacting to lingering concern over automotive gross margin, which remained negative (around 3%), and ongoing operational cash burn.

Plus, the firm’s recent $1.32 billion capital raise and the related dilution continue to hurt sentiment as well.

Investors are not particularly willing to aggressively load up on RIVN shares today also because the broader EV market continues to battle macro uncertainties and intense pricing competition.

Is It Worth Buying RIVN Shares Today?

Despite Rivian shares’ muted post-earnings price action, Cantor Fitzgerald analysts led by Andres Sheppard continue to see meaningful upside ahead.

In its research note on Friday, the investment firm maintained its “Neutral” rating on the EV company , albeit with a bullish $19 price target that signals potential upside of roughly 23% from here.

Sheppard highlighted several key catalysts for long-term growth, particularly the newly introduced R2 sports utility vehicle (SUV), where customer demand is currently outpacing internal forecasts due to its competitive price point and software suite.

Additionally, he pointed to RIVN’s advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous driving capabilities as crucial drivers that could improve unit economics over time.

Anchoring this positive outlook are the firm’s strategic partnerships, including its commercial fleet alliance with Amazon (AMZN) and a joint venture with Volkswagen.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Rivian Automotive?

What’s also worth mentioning is that Cantor Fitzgerald isn’t the only Wall Street firm with a bullish price target on Rivian Automotive.