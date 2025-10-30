Hogs Close Mixed on Thursday

Lean hog futures were up a nickel in nearby December and steady to 50 cents lower in other contracts at the close. USDA’s national base hog price from Thursday afternoon was down 79 cents at $84.74. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 17 cents on October 28 at $91.86.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was up 4 cents to $100.28 per cwt. The rib and belly were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 483,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.947 million head. That is down 1,000 head from last week and 4,939 head below the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $80.825, up $0.050,

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $82.100, down $0.225