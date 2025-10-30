Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Close Mixed on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock
Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Lean hog futures were up a nickel in nearby December and steady to 50 cents lower in other contracts at the close. USDA’s national base hog price from Thursday afternoon was down 79 cents at $84.74. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 17 cents on October 28 at $91.86. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was up 4 cents to $100.28 per cwt. The rib and belly were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 483,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.947 million head. That is down 1,000 head from last week and 4,939 head below the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $80.825, up $0.050,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $82.100, down $0.225

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $86.100, down $0.450,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 82.100s -0.225 -0.27%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 80.825s +0.050 +0.06%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 86.100s -0.450 -0.52%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 4
A concept image of a green and yellow motherboard_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 2
Dear Qualcomm Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 5
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 3
It's 'Going to Be Like a Shockwave' When Tesla's AI Innovations Hit. Should You Buy TSLA Stock First?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Ahead of Earnings, Everybody Loves AMD Stock
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 5
What You Need To Know Ahead of Broadcom’s Earnings Release
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot