Options Data Tells Us Where Amazon Stock Could Be Headed Next After Q3 Earnings

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - 1 hour ago
amazon holiday delivery boxes by Cineberg via iStock
amazon holiday delivery boxes by Cineberg via iStock

Amazon (AMZN) shares are in focus as the company reports its Q3 earnings on Thursday, Oct. 30. The company delivered earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 on revenue of $180.2 billion. Both figures beat analyst estimates for EPS of $1.58 and revenue of $177.8 billion. 

However, shares are down just over 3% in after-hours trading, with shares up just over 1.5% in the year to date. 

A graph of stock market
www.barchart.com

Where Options Data Suggests Amazon Stock Is Headed

However, options traders are projecting as much as a 6% move up through the end of this week. 

The expected move through the end of next week is 6% with the put/call ratio of 0.64 indicating a likely skew to the upside. This mean AMZN stock could surpass $236 by Oct. 31 and $238 by Nov. 7. 

Contracts expiring Jan. 16 also currently have the upper bound pegged at about $249, signaling continued momentum in Amazon shares through the remainder of 2025. 

UBS Says Buy AMZN Shares

“We continue to see potential for upside across AMZN business segments, including e-commerce, cloud, advertising, and Kuiper / low earth orbit satellites,” UBS analyst Stephen Ju told clients in a research note today. 

Ju maintained his “Buy” rating on AMZN shares this morning and raised his price target to $279, indicating potential upside of about 25% from current levels. 

Expectations were for AWS to grow a little over 18% on a year-over-year basis to hit $32.5 billion in revenue in the company’s third financial quarter. The company beat that, delivering $33.01 billion in AWS revenue. 

Amazon Remains a ‘Buy’ Among Wall Street Firms

Other Wall Street firms remain constructive on Amazon stock for the next 12 months as well. 

The consensus rating on AMZN shares currently sits at “Strong Buy” with the mean target of about $268 signalling potential upside of some 20% from here. 

A graph on a computer screen
www.barchart.com
