This Penny Stock Is Soaring on a Starlink Integration. Should You Buy It Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Thu Oct 30, 2:27PM CDT
A glass jar full of pennies_ Image by John Brueske via Shutterstock_

Cambium Networks (CMBM) shares were seen trading up over 100% at their intraday peak on Oct. 30 after the company announced its integration with Starlink’s ONE Network Platform. 

This integration will enable enhanced coverage in remote and underserved areas, where traditional network infrastructure has been challenging to deploy. 

Following the initial frenzy, CMBM stock has cooled off in recent hours and is up nearly 20% only at the time of writing. 

Why Did CMBM Stock Skyrocket on Starlink News?

Cambium Networks stock soared this morning mostly because this strategic partnership with Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture is a transformative opportunity for the Nasdaq-listed firm. 

It positions CMBM to leverage Starlink’s sophisticated satellite network infrastructure, potentially creating powerful synergies in the telecommunications sector. 

The team-up is particularly significant for Cambium Networks given the ever-increasing demand for reliable, higher-speed internet connectivity across global markets. 

It expands the company’s market share and capabilities in the connectivity space, which will help it compete more fiercely for market share and regulatory approvals over the long term. 

Risks of Owning Cambium Networks Shares in 2025

Investors should practice caution in chasing the momentum in CMBM shares since the price action looks more akin to a retail frenzy than a fundamentally driven rally.   

More importantly, Cambium Networks – despite the explosive move on Thursday – remains in the penny stock category, which is typically vulnerable to manipulation and pump-and-dump behavior.

Such exaggerated rallies typically lead to unusually high volatility in the near term, and stocks that experience sudden sharp increases frequently face subsequent pullbacks, one that already seems to have started in CMBM. 

Cambium Networks’ relative strength index (RSI), a technical indicator, also currently sits near 90 (overbought territory), further warning of a potential reversal ahead. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing CMBM

Wall Street analysts’ current estimates also suggest the CMBM stock price rally may have gone a bit too far. 

While the consensus rating on Cambium Networks shares remains at “Moderate Buy,” the mean target of $3 indicates potential downside of more than 15% from here.    

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever. On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
