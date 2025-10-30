Hog Traders Focus on Thursday Trade with Wednesday Weakness

Lean hog futures rounded out the Wednesday trade with contracts down a nickel to 50 cents. Open interest dropped 2,371 contracts on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price from Wednesday afternoon was reported at $85.53, down $2.50 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 24 cents on October 27 at $92.03.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was up 22 cents to $100.24 per cwt. The loin, rib, and ham were the primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 492,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.471 million head after a revision from Tuesday. That is down 1,000 head from last week but 5,771 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $80.775, down $0.050,

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $82.325, down $0.125

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $86.550, down $0.325,