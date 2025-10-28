Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Supermicro Just Announced New Record Computing Results. Does That Make SMCI Stock a Buy Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - 12 minutes ago
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) stock is extending gains on Tuesday after the artificial intelligence (AI) server company announced record-breaking STAC-M3 benchmark results. 

SMCI achieved this milestone in collaboration with Intel (INTC) and Micron (MU), showcasing its Petascale X14 Series All-Flash Storage Servers powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors and Micron 9550 NVMe SSD. 

While volatile, Supermicro shares have emerged a lucrative investment in 2025. Following today’s gains, they’re up roughly 100% versus their year-to-date low set in the first week of February. 

A graph with lines and numbers AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

Why Is the STAC-M3 News Positive for SMCI Stock?

The record-breaking STAC-M3 results are bullish for SMCI shares as they reinforce the company’s leadership in high-performance artificial intelligence and financial analytics infrastructure. 

Super Micro’s announcement validates the speed, scalability, and efficiency of its Petascale X14 Series server, critical for time-sensitive workloads like quantitative trading and AI mode training.

Partnering with Intel and Micron adds credibility and ecosystem strength while the compact 12U footprint and 1.6 petabyte capacity highlight engineering excellence as well. 

These benchmarks strengthen Supermicro’s reputation as a go-to provider for financial firms and hyperscalers seeking ultra-low latency and high throughput, major drivers for future demand and margin expansion. 

Why Supermicro Shares Still Aren’t Worth Owning

Despite the attention-grabbing STAC-M3 development, SMCI stock continues to face some near-term challenges. 

Its recently revised guidance for the first quarter indicates a slowdown, with revenue now expected to come in at $5 billion, nearly $1 billion less than a year ago. 

Meanwhile, analysts project a 52% year-over-year decline in the company’s earnings per share (EPS) in Q1 as well, reflecting continued pressure on margins amid operational inefficiencies. 

Rising competition is among other major risks facing Supermicro stock heading into 2026. In fact, in the latest segment of Mad Money, famed investor Jim Cramer said “I want you to sell SMCI – and I want you to buy Dell stock.”

Wall Street Warns of Downside in Super Micro Computer

Wall Street also recommends caution in playing Super Micro stock at current levels. 

The consensus rating on SMCI shares currently sits at “Hold” only with the mean target of about $48 indicating potential downside of nearly 10% from here. 

A graph on a computer screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com
This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever. On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SMCI 53.44 +1.87 +3.63%
Super Micro Computer
INTC 41.76 +2.22 +5.61%
Intel Corp
MU 221.48 +1.38 +0.63%
Micron Technology

Most Popular News

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 1
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 6
Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 2
‘We Are at a Critical Inflection Point for Tesla’ According to CEO Elon Musk. Should You Hold on Tight to TSLA Stock or Jump Ship Now?
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 3
How Much Lower Will Silver Prices Go?
PayPal Holdings Inc sign on building- by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 4
PayPal Reports Q3 Earnings on October 28. Approach PYPL Stock Now with Caution.
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 5
The CoreWeave-Core Scientific Deal Isn’t Likely to Go Through. Analysts Say That Makes CORZ Stock a Buy.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot