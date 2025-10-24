Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Should You Buy the Dip in Deckers Stock?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - 1 minute ago
Runners racing on a track by Tom Merton via iStock
Runners racing on a track by Tom Merton via iStock

Deckers (DECK) stock tanked some 13% on Oct. 24 after the footwear designer and distributor posted a market-beating Q2 but issued disappointing guidance for the future. 

The company’s downwardly revised forecast for $5.35 billion in full-year revenue (below analyst estimates) reflects growing concerns about consumer behavior in response to tariffs and price increases.

Following the post-earnings plunge, Deckers shares are down nearly 60% versus their year-to-date high set in late January. 

A graph of stock market AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

Jim Cramer Says Buy Deckers Stock at Current Levels

Famed investor Jim Cramer recommends buying the post-earnings dip in DECK stock, especially if you’re in it for the long haul. 

According to him, the NYSE-listed firm is being punished more than it deserves. At current levels, the “Mad Money” host sees much of the downside as priced in already.

Deckers stock is currently trading at a forward price-earnings (P/E) ratio of less than 16x, significantly below 42x for Nike (NKE) at the time of writing.

Cramer expects seasonal tailwinds to benefit the California-based company as well, noting “UGG sales could snap back if you get a really cold winter” heading into 2026. 

Why Else DECK Shares Are Attractive to Own

DECK shares appear attractive as a long-term holding at current levels also because the company’s international performance remains robust. 

In Q2, the footwear specialist saw an impressive 29.3% increase, suggesting strong global market potential, especially given the management is committed to retail expansion, with plans of opening new stores across various markets. 

Deckers’ strong market presence, combined with strategic positioning in both metropolitan areas and smaller markets, provides a buffer against regional economic fluctuations as well. 

Put together, it’s reasonable to conclude that the magnitude of the Deckers stock price decline appears disproportionate to the firm’s actual business performance, suggesting a potential overreaction to conservative guidance.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Deckers Outdoor

Wall Street analysts also agree with Cramer’s positive view on DECK stock, especially now that it’s tanked to a compelling valuation. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Deckers shares remains at “Moderate Buy” with a mean target of nearly $127 indicating potential upside of as much as 40% from here. 

A graph on a computer screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com
This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever. On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DECK 89.44 -13.10 -12.78%
Deckers Outdoor Corp
NKE 69.27 -0.41 -0.59%
Nike Inc

Most Popular News

Bull market by Phive2015 via iStock 1
Enphase Energy (ENPH) Has Just Flashed a 119% Payout Opportunity
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 2
Broadcom Stock Could Soon Generate $100 Billion in AI Revenue Each Year. Should You Buy AVGO Now?
Tesla Inc elon musk by- Frederic Legrand-CO via Shutterstock 3
Should You Buy the Dip in Tesla Stock Today?
Netflix open on tablet by rswebsols via Pixabay 4
Netflix Produces Strong FCF Q3 Margins - NFLX Looks 23% Too Cheap
Oil jackpump at sunset 2 by Evgenii Mitroshin via iStock 5
This 1 Little-Known Energy Stock Is Pivoting to Data Centers – and It’s Got Big Ties to Trump
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot