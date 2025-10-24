Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

This Penny Stock Just Tripled on Blockchain News. Should You Buy Shares Now?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - 12 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bitcoin chain by Jadamprostore via iStock
Bitcoin chain by Jadamprostore via iStock

Wellgistics (WGRX) shares more than tripled on Friday after the health-tech company announced a non-binding letter of intent with the Beaverton-headquartered Datavault (DVLT)

According to Wellgistics, this new initiative dubbed “PharmacyChain” will leverage blockchain-enabled smart contracts to digitize prescription tracking from issuance to fulfillment. 

Despite an explosive move in WGRX shares this morning, they remain down nearly 85% versus their 6-month high set in May. 

A graph on a white background AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

What the Blockchain News Really Means for WGRX Stock

The PharmacyChain announcement signals Wellgistics’ entry into blockchain-powered healthcare logistics, a sector ripe for disruption. 

By digitizing prescription tracking, the company aims to improve transparency, reduce errors, and streamline pharmacy operations. 

WGRX has proposed a revenue-sharing model with pharmacies, which means a potential recurring income stream for the micro-cap firm. Meanwhile, teaming up with DLVT further adds credibility to the tech rollout. 

For investors, the news suggests Wellgistics is evolving from a traditional distributor into a health-tech innovator, opening the door to future strategic partnerships or platform monetization. 

Over time, this could lead to sustainable upside in WGRX stock price.  

Owning Wellgistics Shares Remains a Risky Proposition

Beyond this attention-grabbing headline, Wellgistics lacks fundamentals that warrant investment. This micro-cap health technology company has minimal revenue only with no history of sustained profitability. 

Moreover, despite its cosmic run today, WGRX remains a penny stock, which in itself is a red flag for serious investors because that category of equities is notorious for attracting pump-and-dump behavior. 

What’s also worth mentioning is that the PharmacyChain initiative is also in the exploratory phase only. Its non-binding nature and lack of disclosures regarding financial terms or deployment timelines hardly mean much for the firm’s commercial success.

Together, these risks signal WGRX stock could pare back gains just as quickly as they accumulated them on Friday. 

Wall Street Doesn’t Cover Wellgistics Health

Another flashing red light for those interested in chasing the momentum in Wellgistics stock is that it doesn’t currently receive coverage from Wall Street analysts. 

This means WGRX shares lack consensus on valuation, earnings potential, or competitive positioning, making it that much harder to develop a sound investment thesis. 


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DVLT 3.19 +0.94 +41.78%
Datavault AI Inc
WGRX 1.2000 +0.7971 +197.84%
Wellgistics Health Inc

Most Popular News

Bull market by Phive2015 via iStock 1
Enphase Energy (ENPH) Has Just Flashed a 119% Payout Opportunity
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 2
Broadcom Stock Could Soon Generate $100 Billion in AI Revenue Each Year. Should You Buy AVGO Now?
Tesla Inc elon musk by- Frederic Legrand-CO via Shutterstock 3
Should You Buy the Dip in Tesla Stock Today?
Netflix open on tablet by rswebsols via Pixabay 4
Netflix Produces Strong FCF Q3 Margins - NFLX Looks 23% Too Cheap
Oil jackpump at sunset 2 by Evgenii Mitroshin via iStock 5
This 1 Little-Known Energy Stock Is Pivoting to Data Centers – and It’s Got Big Ties to Trump
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot