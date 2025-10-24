This Penny Stock Just Tripled on Blockchain News. Should You Buy Shares Now?

Wellgistics (WGRX) shares more than tripled on Friday after the health-tech company announced a non-binding letter of intent with the Beaverton-headquartered Datavault (DVLT).

According to Wellgistics, this new initiative dubbed “PharmacyChain” will leverage blockchain-enabled smart contracts to digitize prescription tracking from issuance to fulfillment.

Despite an explosive move in WGRX shares this morning, they remain down nearly 85% versus their 6-month high set in May.

What the Blockchain News Really Means for WGRX Stock

The PharmacyChain announcement signals Wellgistics’ entry into blockchain-powered healthcare logistics, a sector ripe for disruption.

By digitizing prescription tracking, the company aims to improve transparency, reduce errors, and streamline pharmacy operations.

WGRX has proposed a revenue-sharing model with pharmacies, which means a potential recurring income stream for the micro-cap firm. Meanwhile, teaming up with DLVT further adds credibility to the tech rollout.

For investors, the news suggests Wellgistics is evolving from a traditional distributor into a health-tech innovator, opening the door to future strategic partnerships or platform monetization.

Over time, this could lead to sustainable upside in WGRX stock price.

Owning Wellgistics Shares Remains a Risky Proposition

Beyond this attention-grabbing headline, Wellgistics lacks fundamentals that warrant investment. This micro-cap health technology company has minimal revenue only with no history of sustained profitability.

Moreover, despite its cosmic run today, WGRX remains a penny stock , which in itself is a red flag for serious investors because that category of equities is notorious for attracting pump-and-dump behavior.

What’s also worth mentioning is that the PharmacyChain initiative is also in the exploratory phase only. Its non-binding nature and lack of disclosures regarding financial terms or deployment timelines hardly mean much for the firm’s commercial success.

Together, these risks signal WGRX stock could pare back gains just as quickly as they accumulated them on Friday.

Wall Street Doesn’t Cover Wellgistics Health

Another flashing red light for those interested in chasing the momentum in Wellgistics stock is that it doesn’t currently receive coverage from Wall Street analysts.

This means WGRX shares lack consensus on valuation, earnings potential, or competitive positioning, making it that much harder to develop a sound investment thesis.