As Trump Lifts IonQ, Barchart Options Data Tells us IONQ Stock Could Be Headed Here Next

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - 2 minutes ago
A concept image showing a ray of light passing through cyberspace_ Image by metamorworks via Shutterstock_
IonQ (IONQ) shares rallied as much as 13% on Oct. 23 after the White House reportedly signaled interest in taking equity stakes in quantum computing firms. 

President Donald Trump’s administration is willing to offer a minimum of $10 million in federal grants in exchange for equity in these companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.  

Following today’s gains, IONQ stock is trading at well over 3x its price in early March. 

A graph of stock market AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

Significance of Federal Support for IonQ Stock

The prospect of federal support is bullish for IonQ shares as it signals quantum computing is now viewed as a national priority, on par with semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI). 

While the $10 million grant itself may be modest, the administration’s reported willingness to take equity stakes underscores its long-term commitment to the sector. 

For IONQ that already boasts strong liquidity, commercial partnerships, and technical milestones, this isn’t about funding, it’s about validation. 

The U.S. government’s interest could bring more institutional capital to the NYSE-listed firm and position it as a prominent name in the fast-growing quantum technologies market. 

However, investors should note that the Trump admin has since said that they are not in fact negotiating stakes with any quantum tech firms. 

Where Options Data Suggests IONQ Shares Are Headed Next

While IONQ stock has already climbed aggressively over the past seven months, options traders seem to believe it could push higher from here through the remainder of 2025. 

According to Barchart, contracts expiring Jan. 16 suggest this quantum computing stock could rally further to above $80 within the next three months. 

In the near term as well, the expected move through the end of October is 13.57%, with the upper bound currently pegged at $68.

IonQ’s impressive technical progress this year, including achieving record-breaking fidelity levels and a whopping 82% year-over-year increase in Q2 revenue, also support the case for further upside in its stock price.  

IonQ Remains a ‘Buy’ Among Wall Street Firms

Wall Street firms also currently see IONQ shares as an exciting long-term holding. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on IonQ stock remains at “Moderate Buy” with price targets going as high as $100, indicating potential upside of another 52% from here. 

A screenshot of a graph AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com
This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever. On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

