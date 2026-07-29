How President Donald Trump Was the Top Crypto Earner in 2025

An image of Donald Trump pointing to the crowd in front of an American flag background_ Image by Jonah Elkowitz via Shutterstock_

Donald Trump used to be one of the loudest crypto critics around. During his first term, the president called Bitcoin (BTCUSD) a “ scam ” and claimed that the value of cryptocurrencies “ is highly volatile and based on thin air. ”

But if you fast-forward to 2026, it looks like cryptocurrency is now one of his biggest sources of wealth.

According to new financial disclosures, President Trump generated over $1.4 billion worth of income from crypto in 2025. Not only does that figure dwarf what some of the globe’s biggest crypto entrepreneurs brought in last year, but it also represents a pretty stark U-turn.

So, what gives?

At first glance, this might just look like a politician pulling a 180 to cash in on a booming asset class. But look a little bit closer, and Trump’s crypto gains actually tell us a lot about the digital economy and how sensitive financial markets are to the power of branding, access, and speculation.

How Did Trump Become One of Crypto’s Biggest Earners?

President Trump didn’t make over a billion dollars by buying Bitcoin early or trading up obscure (but valuable) tokens. His 2025 crypto earnings were generated almost exclusively through businesses that are tied to his family name.

About $500 million worth of Trump’s income came from a crypto venture called World Liberty Financial (WLFI). Launched by his kids in 2024, WLFI has sold at least 30 billion tokens across various crypto exchanges. And every time the company sells a token, the Trump family gets 75% of the profits .

It goes without saying that it all tallies up pretty quickly.

But the president’s digital income doesn’t stop there. He’s also made about $635 million through the $TRUMP meme coin ecosystem, which might sound surprising given that the coin’s value has tumbled around 95% since launching .

Fortunately for Trump, the money he’s making on this coin isn’t tied to his holdings or its value. All of this income stems from royalties he's making by letting the company supporting the $TRUMP coin use his name. That’s what makes the president’s crypto success so intriguing.

Trump doesn’t seem to believe in the value of crypto assets. Only a few years ago, he claimed it was a volatile scam. But he does believe in the financial power of political branding, and you’ve got to admit it’s working overtime for him.

Companies spend billions trying to build brands capable of gaining consumer trust and recognition. Those brands have real financial value, and the Trumps have used crypto to take that concept even further. After all, a recognizable name can create immediate demand and investor interest, right?

That’s how President Trump has become one of the world’s top crypto owners, and there are a few takeaways that every other investor needs to consider off the back of that success.

How Can You Replicate Trump’s Crypto Success?

The short answer is: You can’t. The long answer is a little bit more complicated.

Let’s not confuse Donald Trump’s successful digital branding exercise with investment opportunity.

Crypto has always been an asset that rewards early adopters and punishes everyone who’s late to the party. For every investor who became a Bitcoin millionaire, there are countless others who speculated on new tokens and suffered heavy losses. That dynamic applies to celebrity-backed crypto, too.

The value of digital assets relies on community enthusiasm, limelight, and consistent demand. When sentiment changes, prices swing violently, and that volatility is a defining feature of the crypto vertical. We've already seen that with Trump's namesake token.

So, what’s the lesson for investors?

The lesson is that just because a company can make a billion dollars launching a token doesn’t mean that everyone purchasing a token will make money. Generally speaking, the people creating digital assets have very different incentives than the investors collecting those assets. That doesn’t mean crypto is worthless. It just means that you need to be able to separate a business opportunity from its underlying asset and understand exactly what you own.

Crypto is creating big money for blockchain companies and entrepreneurs who are ready to meet speculative demand and who understand how digital ownership works. Donald Trump has used his political branding to capitalize on that speculative demand. No matter where you stand on the political aisle or the crypto debate, you’ve got to admit the results have been terrifyingly impressive.

We can only guess how the president’s relationship with crypto will continue to evolve over the remainder of his time in office. But in the meantime, you should probably admire his genius marketing from afar and stay away from $TRUMP coins.