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DASH Stock Alert: What to Know as FAA Approves DoorDash Delivery Drones

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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The DoorDash logo displayed on a smartphone atop a white plate_ Image by Diego Thomazini via Shutterstock_
The DoorDash logo displayed on a smartphone atop a white plate_ Image by Diego Thomazini via Shutterstock_

DoorDash (DASH) shares pushed higher on Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted the company Part 135 air carrier certification. This regulatory green light enables DASH to officially launch DoorDash Air, its in-house drone delivery service developed by DoorDash Labs.

The announcement arrives at a time when DoorDash stock is already trending upward, having gained more than 15% in recent sessions. 

www.barchart.com

Significance of FAA Certification for DoorDash Stock

The FAA Part 135 certification makes DoorDash the eighth operator, alongside Alphabet’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Wing and Amazon (AMZN) Prime Air, authorized to commercially fly delivery drones in the U.S.

For investors, the launch of DoorDash Air is a compelling catalyst for structural margin expansion and long-term cost reductions. 

Mid-range deliveries typically take human drivers up to 25% longer to dispatch, eating into profit margins and driver availability.

Routing shorter and mid-distance orders to automated aerial drones will allow DASH to materially lower its last-mile logistical expenses, trim delivery wait times, and ease pressure on driver payouts

Note that DASH shares have a history of closing both August and September in the green, a seasonal trend that makes them even more attractive to own at current levels. 

Should You Invest in DASH Shares Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Rather than relying entirely on third-party partners, DoorDash Air will deploy custom-designed drones built internally by DoorDash Labs.

Owning the underlying hardware and AI routing technology rather than paying licensing fees to external drone providers will further support margins while unlocking scalable efficiency as the program expands nationwide. 

On the flip side, caution is warranted in playing DoorDash shares ahead of the firm’s Q2 earnings on Aug. 5.

Why? Because consensus is for the delivery giant to record $0.50 a share of earnings for its second quarter, which would represent a 23% decline on a year-over-year basis. 

Wall Street’s View on DoorDash

Wall Street firms are nonetheless keeping bullish on DASH stock heading into its quarterly print. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on DoorDash sits at “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of nearly $245 indicating potential for a 23% rally in the second half of 2026. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GOOG 335.76 +3.16 +0.95%
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GOOGL 336.71 +3.00 +0.90%
Alphabet Cl A
DASH 193.53 -1.99 -1.02%
Doordash Cl A
AMZN 226.65 -4.21 -1.82%
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