Hogs Close with Tuesday Gains

Lean hog futures were up 12 cents to $1.45 to close Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $101.00 on Tuesday afternoon, up 31 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 32 cents higher on July 24 at $98.23.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was down 54 cents in the Tuesday afternoon report, at $103.91. The belly was the only primal reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was 470,000 head, with the week to date total at 890,000. That is 11,000 head below the previous week and 19,305 head shy of the same week last year.

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $103.100, up $0.125,

Oct 26 Hogs closed at $88.275, up $0.475