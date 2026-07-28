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Ahead of SoFi Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Comes Next for SOFI Stock

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) shares are inching lower ahead of the company’s fiscal Q2 earnings set to be released before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29. Consensus is for the company to record $1.11 billion in revenue on $0.11 in earnings per share (EPS), with the latter representing a 37.5% year-over-year increase. 

The quarterly update arrives at a time when SOFI stock is under immense pressure, currently down about 40% versus the start of this year. 

www.barchart.com

Options Pricing Signals Upside in SoFi Stock

Despite recent pressure, options pricing remains largely encouraging. As of writing, the put-to-call ratio on contracts expiring July 31 sits at 0.58x, signaling a bullish skew. 

According to Barchart, the upper price on the said contracts is set at $18.11 currently, indicating potential for a more than 8% rally through the end of this week. 

On the flip side, however, technicals paint a significantly different picture. Heading into the quarterly print, SOFI shares sit firmly below their major moving averages (MAs), with an RSI in the mid-40s, indicating intense selling pressure. 

In fact, Barchart’s “56% SELL” opinion on SoFi Technologies reinforces that technical momentum is indeed against the fintech stock in the back half of 2026. 

SoFi Shares Are Relatively Attractive to Own

Investors should also note that SoFi’s executive vice president (EVP) Kelli Keough unloaded about 11,000 of its common shares last week. 

And while this was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, the optics of her sale nonetheless are bearish heading into the company’s Q2 earnings. 

That said, from a valuation perspective, SOFI stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of nearly 28x, which makes it much less expensive to own than peer Robinhood (HOOD) at about 50x. 

Plus, the fintech firm has historically gained about 11.5% on average in July, a seasonal trend that further improves its near-term appeal. 

Wall Street’s Stance on SoFi Technologies

Despite weak technicals and insider sales, Wall Street remains bullish on SOFI shares for the next 12 months. 

While the consensus rating on SoFi Technologies sits at “Hold” only, the mean price target of nearly $21 signals potential upside of roughly 25% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SOFI 16.60 -0.28 -1.66%
Sofi Technologies Inc
HOOD 92.14 -3.51 -3.67%
Robinhood Markets Cl A

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