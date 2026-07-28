A $1 Billion Reason to Buy Naver Stock Now

Chip giant Nvidia (NVDA) will be making a $1 billion strategic investment in the “Google of South Korea,” Naver. This resulted in a solid move of about 10% higher in Naver shares in yesterday's trading session, with reputed Canadian alternative asset manager Brookfield also joining in with a financing of $9 billion. Together, this $10 billion investment will be utilized by Naver to expand its AI factory at its GAK Sejong data center in South Korea.

About Naver

Founded in 1999, Naver dominates internet search in South Korea. However, over the years it has evolved into a diversified technology company spanning e-commerce, fintech, cloud computing, AI, digital content, social commerce, and enterprise software. Now, with AI booming, the company also offers services such as cloud infrastructure, enterprise AI, and sovereign AI solutions, among others.

With a current market cap of $21.53 billion, shares of Naver are down 15.6% this year in the Korean markets.

So, what is the strategy behind this strategic investment of Nvidia in Naver?

Naver Is Omnipresent In Korea

The immediate and most visible reason that is gaining attention is that this is another case of circular financing from Nvidia, wherein Naver's expanded data center will reach 200 megawatts by 2028 and will use Nvidia's Blackwell and Vera Rubin AI platforms. This also comes close on the heels of Nvidia's extension of its partnership with South Korean memory giant SK Hynix.

However, the deal with Naver has some other possibilities as well.

For starters, the partnership gives Nvidia something it has been actively chasing across Asia, which is deep integration into a large domestic platform player that already controls search, commerce, payments, and messaging traffic at scale. Naver operates South Korea’s dominant search engine, with market share reaching 62.86% in 2025, ahead of Google's 29.55% in that market. It also runs Line, which has 194 million monthly active users across Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia.

On top of that, Naver’s commerce and fintech ecosystem processes billions of dollars in gross merchandise value annually. For Nvidia, embedding Blackwell and Rubin into this ecosystem means its hardware becomes foundational infrastructure for real-world generative AI services across search, advertising, shopping recommendations, and enterprise tools.

Finally, Naver brings language and regional data depth that few global players can replicate. Its Korean language large models and localized training datasets create a use case where Nvidia hardware is directly tied to differentiated services. That tight integration between silicon and local AI services gives Nvidia a defensible position in a market that is technologically advanced, politically sensitive about data sovereignty, and large enough to matter.

Sliding Profits & Debt Burden

Naver is growing at a healthy rate, as reflected in its latest Q1 2026 numbers.

Revenues rose by 16.3% from the previous year to KRW 3.24 trillion, with its core platform segment witnessing a rise of 14.7% from the year-ago period to KRW 1.84 trillion. The financial platform, which includes the company's fintech platform, saw total payment volume (TPV) expansion of 23.4% on a YOY basis to KRW 24.2 trillion in Q1 2026.

However, increasing revenues were not accompanied by a rise in margins, with operating margins sliding to 16.7% from 18.1% in the prior year.

Moreover, net profits slipped to KRW 291 billion from KRW 423.7 billion in the year-ago period. Yet, the attribution of this loss to foreign exchange and losses in affiliate companies alleviates some of the concerns about the company's core operations.

Finally, the company exited the quarter with a cash balance of KRW 2.3 trillion, just lower than its short-term debt levels of KRW 2.5 trillion.

Final Take

An endorsement from a company like Nvidia, which is at the center of the AI revolution, is certainly a win for Naver. The company will be bringing value to Nvidia through its ubiquity in the South Korean internet market. Its muted, yet noteworthy global ambitions are also a tailwind.

However, Naver should focus on sustainably pursuing all this. The financial picture is a case of growth in top line, but a slowdown as one goes down the income statement, which is not an ideal situation to be in. Thus, the company should leverage its sheer scale and newfound confidence from Nvidia to address this, which will in turn aid in keeping its commanding position in the South Korean internet and AI space.