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The $2.2 Billion Reason Forte BioSciences (FBRX) Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Beauty pharmaceutical research by Chokniti-Studio via Shutterstock
Beauty pharmaceutical research by Chokniti-Studio via Shutterstock

Forte Biosciences (FBRX) ripped higher on Monday after the Dutch immunology giant, Argenx (ARGX), announced a definitive agreement to acquire it for $2.2 billion. The all-cash transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026 and values FBRX shares at $77 each, representing a huge 40% upside on their previous close.

Following today’s gains, Forte Biosciences stock is trading at more than 3.5x its price at the start of this year. 

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Why Is Argenx Paying a Premium for Forte Biosciences?

Argenx is willing to pay a steep premium primarily to secure Forte’s lead asset, FB102, a first-in-class anti-CD122 monoclonal antibody that selectively targets pathogenic T-cell and NK-cell activity. 

The buyout positions Argenx to strategically diversify its immunology pipeline beyond its primary commercial driver, Vyvgart, into large, underserved autoimmune markets. 

FB102 has already delivered encouraging Phase 1b clinical proof-of-concept in vitiligo and celiac disease, with critical Phase 2 readouts anticipated in the second half of 2026. Beyond these initial targets, FB102 holds therapeutic promise for broader indications like alopecia areata. 

In short, by absorbing Forte’s high-potential pipeline, Argenx gains a clinically validated asset poised to power its future growth. 

Is There Any Further Upside Left in FBRX Shares?

With Forte Biosciences shares already trading just below the buyout price of $77, potential for any further upside appears rather limited. 

The modest discrepancy between the current and deal price is broadly known as an arbitrage spread; it reflects the minimal time value of money and closing risks, including regulatory clearance or shareholder tender completion. 

Given that the acquisition is backed entirely by Argenx’s existing cash reserves without financing contingencies and has unanimous board approval as well, it faces very low failure risk. 

Therefore, FBRX will likely remain near the $77 level until the takeover completes. 

Wall Street’s View on Forte Biosciences Stock

Investors should also note that Wall Street firms had a consensus “Strong Buy” rating on FBRX stock with a mean price target of $68 heading into July 27. 

This means that analysts did not expect Forte Biosciences to trade at the price at which it is currently as a standalone company. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FBRX 76.50 +21.72 +39.65%
Forte Biosciences Inc
ARGX 888.82 -29.40 -3.20%
Argenx Se ADR

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