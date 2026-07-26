Mobileye Stock Is Down Despite Strong Results as Its Founder Steps Down. View the CEO Switch as a Reset, Not a Red Flag.

Mobileye Global (MBLY) just delivered a solid second-quarter beat, yet the stock got crushed.

On July 23, 2026, the autonomous-driving pioneer posted second-quarter 2026 revenue of $508 million and $0.19 in adjusted EPS, both comfortably ahead of Wall Street expectations. Management even raised full-year guidance. On paper, it looked like a clean win. Then the shoe dropped.

Founder and long-time CEO Amnon Shashua, the man who built Mobileye from a 1999 Israeli startup into the world’s leading supplier of advanced driver-assistance systems, steered it through a $15.3 billion sale to Intel (INTC), and brought it back public in 2022, announced he is stepping down as CEO after 27 years once a successor is named. At the same time, the company guided for a 5% to 6% sequential revenue decline in the third quarter.

Investors didn’t wait for the full story. Shares plunged roughly 15% in a single session , their steepest drop in nearly two years.

So here we are: a company printing stronger profits, raising its outlook, and still getting punished. Does Amnon Shashua’s exit point to deeper trouble, or is the sell-off just giving investors a cheaper way into a company that just beat expectations?

Breaking Down Mobileye’s Performance

Mobileye makes driver-assistance and self-driving systems for automakers, so its business moves on the slower pace of car programs, not quick consumer sales.

The stock has been weak , down 46.8% over the past 52 weeks and 21.4% year-to-date (YTD).

Still, the latest quarter was better than expected. Revenue came in at $508 million , above the $485.1 million estimate. Adjusted EPS was $0.19, far ahead of the $0.06 forecast, and adjusted operating income hit $155 million versus $42.74 million expected. Margin also improved to 30.5%. Mobileye Global raised full-year revenue guidance to a $2 billion midpoint from $1.98 billion, while operating margin improved to -5.9% from -14.6% a year ago. Free cash flow was still negative at -$45 million, though that was down from $199 million in the same quarter last year.

What Still Powers Mobileye?

Despite the sharp share-price reaction on July 23, 2026, the core engine that made Mobileye the dominant force in advanced driver-assistance systems remains largely intact — and, in some respects, is accelerating.

Mobileye is pushing beyond simply supplying self-driving technology by building its own robotaxi business . Instead of only providing the technology, the company plans to own and run an autonomous ride-hailing service. The business is expected to launch in a U.S. city in 2027, adding fleet operations, rider services, and mobility management to what Mobileye already does as a technology provider.

The company is also building on its position in advanced driver-assistance systems. Mobileye recently landed a major production program with a leading U.S. automaker that will add its Driver Monitoring System (DMS) to future vehicles powered by the EyeQ6L chip, with production set to begin in 2027. The deal is expected to cover millions of vehicles across several models and model years. Further, it expands an existing ADAS program instead of replacing it, giving Mobileye an even bigger role inside those vehicles.

At the same time, Mobileye is growing its technology network through a new partnership with Elektrobit . The two companies are integrating EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications into Mobileye Drive, its Level 4 autonomous driving platform. The safety-certified operating system is built for advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles, giving automakers and robotaxi operators a platform that meets automotive safety standards while supporting over-the-air software updates.

Analysts' Views on MBLY

Mobileye has not announced the date for its next earnings report yet, but analysts expect the company to post a loss of $0.04 per share in both the September and December 2026 quarters. For the full 2026 fiscal year, Wall Street expects a loss of $0.09 per share, compared with earnings of $0.04 a share last year.

That cautious outlook is one reason Wolfe Research recently downgraded the stock to “Peer Perform” from “Outperform.” Analyst Emmanuel Rosner said there are few near-term drivers for growth and believes Wall Street’s 2026 estimates are still too high. Wolfe's adjusted operating income forecast of $288 million is 16% below the broader consensus, and the firm expects revenue to grow only in the low single digits.

Not everyone on Wall Street is as cautious, though. Goldman Sachs recently raised its price target to $9 while keeping a “Neutral” rating, saying the rollout of higher-value products should help support the business over time.

Among 26 analysts covering the stock, Mobileye has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating . Their average price target of $13.11 suggests the stock could climb 62.9% from current price levels.

Conclusion

Mobileye’s sell-off looks more like a reaction to the founder’s exit than a verdict on the business itself. The quarter was solid, guidance moved higher, and the long-term product story still has real legs. But the leadership change does add a layer of uncertainty that investors are clearly not brushing aside. In the near term, the stock could stay choppy as the market digests the transition, yet unless the next CEO reset goes badly, the shares are more likely to drift higher than collapse from here. The bigger risk is not the latest numbers, but whether Mobileye can keep proving its growth story without Shashua at the center.