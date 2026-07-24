RIVN Stock Alert: What to Know as Rivian Sues for Refund of Trump Tariffs

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) filed a lawsuit on Thursday in the U.S. Court of International Trade seeking a full refund of tariffs the company paid under President Trump’s “Liberation Day” levies, which the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional in February 2026.

The suit names the U.S. government, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott as defendants, requesting the court declare the tariffs contrary to law and issue a refund with interest, plus court fees.

The news arrives at a time when Rivian shares are struggling to stay above their 100-day moving average (MA). At the time of writing, they’re down more than 20% year-to-date.

Why Did Rivian Have to Sue for Reimbursement?

The lawsuit cites that legal action is necessary because the Supreme Court’s ruling invalidating the IEEPA-based tariffs did not trigger automatic refunds to importers.

CBP has accepted over $121 billion in potential and certified refunds for processing, yet only about $71 billion has been paid out, leaving a $50 billion gap that represents significant bureaucratic friction for companies awaiting their money.

Rivian’s CFO Claire McDonough estimated in April that the firm’s refund would be in the tens of millions of dollars, though the exact timing and amount remain uncertain.

Significance of the Lawsuit for RIVN Shares

For the electric vehicle (EV) company , this lawsuit represents more than a legal formality. It is a meaningful component of the company’s cash management strategy during a critical growth phase.

Rivian is in the midst of launching its first mass-market SUV, the R2, with expectations to deliver 20,000 to 25,000 units by year-end while simultaneously investing heavily in autonomous vehicle technology.

RIVN recently raised some $1.3 billion through a share sale to strengthen its cash position, and profitability may not arrive until 2028.

CEO RJ Scaringe previously disclosed that tariffs initially added a couple of thousand dollars per vehicle, though mitigation efforts reduced that impact to the low hundreds of dollars by late 2025.

Tariff Environment Remains Volatile

Rivian joins a growing wave of companies suing to recover tariff payments after the Supreme Court’s landmark IEEPA ruling.

The broader refund process has been slow, with the Cato Institute documenting notable obstacles for importers seeking repayment.

That said, the tariff landscape remains volatile as the Trump administration recently rolled out new Section 301 tariffs of 10% to 12.5% on 60 trading partners, effective July 24, though automobiles are largely exempt from these latest levies.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Rivian Stock

Wall Street analysts see Rivian shares as modestly undervalued, with the mean price target set at $18.48 currently.

RIVN is up roughly 7% over the past month, trading around $15.80, with raised 2026 delivery guidance of 65,000 to 70,000 units and the imminent R2 ramp providing fundamental support.

The EV company is set to report quarterly earnings on July 30, which may provide the next catalyst for the stock. Consensus is for it to record a loss of $0.82 in earnings per share (EPS), down 15.46% on a year-over-year basis.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.