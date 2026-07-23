CapEx Fears Eclipse Alphabet’s Strong Q2, but GOOGL Stock Still Looks Attractive

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) delivered another quarter of better-than-expected financials, with double-digit top-line growth. However, concerns about the tech giant’s rising capital expenditure (capex) stole the spotlight, with GOOGL stock declining in after-hours trading.

Alphabet’s capex totaled $44.9 billion in the second quarter, with most of the spending directed toward data centers, servers, and networking infrastructure to support the expansion of AI capabilities. Alphabet also increased its full-year capex guidance to $195 billion–$205 billion, up from its previous forecast of $180 billion–$190 billion.

Management said the higher spending reflects an accelerated buildout of infrastructure to meet robust customer demand, particularly for AI-powered services. Even so, investors worried that the heavier investment could pressure margins in the near term, overshadowing Alphabet’s strong earnings report.

While elevated AI spending may weigh on profitability over the next few quarters, Alphabet's underlying business remains on solid footing. Search continues to generate healthy growth, while Google Cloud is experiencing accelerated growth driven by AI adoption. With demand for its AI infrastructure showing no signs of slowing, the company's aggressive investments could strengthen its competitive position and support long-term earnings growth.

AI to Power GOOGL Stock Higher

While higher capex has weighed on GOOGL stock, the Big Tech giant's investments in AI are driving stronger revenue growth across search, advertising, and Google Cloud. Notably, Alphabet has been consistently delivering double-digit revenue growth, and the momentum will likely sustain, driven by strong demand for its AI solutions.

Alphabet generated $119.8 billion in second-quarter revenue, a 24% year-over-year (YoY) increase, reflecting broad-based strength across its businesses.

Search continues to power Alphabet's overall revenue, and AI is making it even stronger. AI-powered search experiences are increasing user engagement and driving more search queries. That translated into more than $63 billion in Search revenue during the quarter.

Higher search activity directly benefits Alphabet's advertising business. By integrating Gemini throughout its advertising platform, the company is improving ad performance and helping advertisers achieve better results. As a result, advertising demand remains healthy.

YouTube continued to add to that momentum, with advertising revenue rising 13% YoY. Together, solid Search and YouTube performance reflect that Alphabet's AI investments are producing tangible financial returns.

Besides advertising, AI has given a significant boost to Google’s Cloud business. Its Cloud revenue climbed 82% YoY to $24.8 billion, reflecting acceleration from 63% growth reported in Q1, driven by strong demand for Google Cloud Platform (GCP), AI infrastructure, and AI-powered software solutions.

Profitability improved significantly as well. Google Cloud generated $8.8 billion in operating income, more than tripling from a year earlier, while operating margin expanded from 20.7% to 35.6%.

Google Cloud's backlog increased by more than $50 billion sequentially to $514 billion, reflecting strong enterprise demand for AI services and solid growth ahead.

Looking ahead, Alphabet appears well-positioned to deliver strong growth. Search and YouTube should continue benefiting from growing AI adoption and stronger advertiser demand, while Google Cloud is experiencing significant customer interest in AI infrastructure and enterprise AI solutions.

Management also expects revenue from existing TPU system agreements to increase gradually through the remainder of 2026, before ramping up significantly in 2027. That creates another potential growth catalyst beyond the company's core businesses.

Final Takeaway

Although Alphabet's higher capex guidance has triggered near-term concerns about margin pressure, the spending will enable Google to capitalize on solid AI-led demand.

Alphabet’s core businesses continue to deliver strong growth. Google Cloud is scaling rapidly, with profitability expanding. At the same time, AI is strengthening engagement across Search and driving advertising revenue. And a growing Cloud backlog and management's expectation of stronger TPU-related revenue in 2027 suggest that the infrastructure investments are laying the foundation for solid future growth.

Additionally, GOOGL stock currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, yielding 0.26%. While its payout has remained unchanged for two quarters, the dividend does make GOOGL shares that much more attractive for income-focused investors.

While GOOGL stock could remain volatile as investors digest elevated spending, Alphabet remains well positioned to benefit from the accelerating AI infrastructure and enterprise AI investment cycle. Wall Street remains bullish, with analysts maintaining a “Strong Buy” consensus rating on GOOGL following its latest earnings report.