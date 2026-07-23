Why is the Dollar Index a Mirage?

I last wrote about the U.S. dollar index on Barchart on

June 9, 2026, asking whether it was preparing for a significant move. I concluded the article with the following:

From a bullish perspective, the U.S. dollar has been a magnetic force when economic and geopolitical events and surprises occur. The index rallied in early 2020 as the global pandemic gripped all asset classes, and it rallied to highs in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine. Most recently, the Middle East hostilities between the U.S./Israel, and Iran caused the dollar to rise to its 2026 high of 100.64 in late March. Any surprises in the economic or geopolitical landscape that drive capital to safe havens will likely benefit the dollar’s value and the dollar index.

The index was trading at 99.94 on June 8, edged higher to over 101 on July 23, and has been in a bullish trend since late January 2026. However, the rise in the index does not mean the U.S. currency is stronger.

A bullish trend in the dollar index in 2026

The continuous dollar index futures chart shows that the index reached a low of 95.44 on January 27, 2026.

The chart shows the pattern of higher lows and higher highs, reaching the most recent high of 101.570 on June 24, 2026. The dollar index remains near its 2026 high above 101 on July 23.

A bearish trend since 2022, but a bullish trend since 2008

While the 2026 trend is bullish, the dollar index’s path of least resistance since 2022 is bearish.

The five-year monthly continuous dollar index futures chart shows that while the trend since the 2022 high of 114.745 is bearish with lower highs, the index has been in a sideways consolidation range from 95.44 to 101.815 since May 2025.

To confuse matters, the monthly continuous contract chart from 2008 is clearly bullish.

The dollar index reached a low of 71.05 in April 2008 and has made higher lows and higher highs, with the latest high of 114.745 in September 2022 and the latest higher low of 95.44 in January 2026.

The dollar index’s composition creates a mirage

The Intercontinental Exchange’s dollar index futures contract has the following composition:

The chart shows that the majority of exposure (57.6%) is against the euro; the other currencies in the index are the yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona, and Swiss franc. All of these currencies, and the U.S. dollar, are fiat currencies. The index only measures the U.S. dollar’s strength or weakness against its components. Therefore, the dollar index can move higher, even though the U.S. currency weakens, making the index a mirage.

The factors that reveal the U.S. dollar’s weakness

While the dollar index has been in a bullish trend since 2008, the U.S. currency’s purchasing power has declined for the following reasons:

The bifurcation of the world’s nuclear powers, sanctions, and tariffs has caused a move toward de-dollarization, weighing on the U.S. currency’s value.

Gold, the world’s oldest means of exchange, rallied to a record high of $5,626.80 per ounce in late January. Gold replaced the euro as the second-leading reserve currency. Gold has rallied to new all-time highs in all fiat currencies, revealing declining purchasing power.

U.S. debt at nearly $40 trillion is weighing on the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, keeping interest rates elevated.

The Fed Funds Rate at 3.625% costs over $1.4 trillion annually to service the debt if receipts and expenditures are equal. Expenditures remain substantially above receipts.

The odds of credit downgrades and elevated inflationary pressures are likely to keep interest rates elevated, weighing on the U.S. dollar’s value.

The bottom line is that there is a compelling case for a weaker U.S. dollar, even if the dollar index moves higher. A rising dollar index could just indicate that the components are weaker than the U.S. currency.

One potentially bullish factor for the dollar could be a crisis that causes a flight to quality and the world’s reserve currency. The dollar index and dollar rallied during the 2020 global pandemic and in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine.

A weakening U.S. dollar has significant ramifications for markets across all asset classes

A weaker dollar, even if the dollar index moves higher, could fuel inflation, pushing prices of all assets higher, including commodities, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and even bonds if central banks turn on liquidity faucets during a crisis as they did in 2020. Higher asset prices may only reflect the declining purchasing power of the world’s reserve currency.

Another factor that could cause increasing volatility in the dollar index is the upcoming U.S. midterm elections. Opposition Democrats could be positioned to take control of Congress and the Senate, putting a roadblock in the way of the Trump administration’s policies. Meanwhile, fractures within the Democrats, with the rise of Democratic Socialism, could dramatically change the U.S. capitalist system. The increasing number of socialist victories in primaries could signal an eventual shift in foreign, tax, regulatory, immigration, and other policies over the coming months and years. The bottom line is that markets are in a highly uncertain period, and the dollar’s value could continue to weaken as the full faith and credit of the U.S. government deteriorates.

The dollar index is not a metric that reveals the dollar’s value, as it only reflects its value relative to other fiat currencies, making the index a mirage.