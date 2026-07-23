Cattle Finding Some Buyers on Thursday, with Beef Firming at Midday

Aerial view of feed yard with meat cows_ Image by Bilanol via Shutterstock_

Live cattle futures are getting a bounce, with $1.40 to $1.80 gains at midday. Cash trade saw a few $230-232 sales on Wednesday, though there has not been enough to establish a trend. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,530 head, with bids at $230. Feeder cattle futures are up $2.90 to $3.75 on Thursday. CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $3.10 on July 20 to $353.12.

Export Sales data from USDA showed beef sales for 2026 at 9,377 MT for the week ending on 7/16. That was back up from last week’s the 4th lowest total for the calendar year. Shipments were tallied at 12,544 MT, which back up from last week’s calendar year low.

A Reuters survey of analysts estimate the Friday Cattle on Feed report to showed placements in June down 3.3% from last year, with marketings seen 2.8% lower yr/yr. July 1 on feed data is seen at a 2.3% increase.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday morning report. Choice boxes were 72 cents higher at $364.22, with Select down $2.16 to $352.73. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was 95,000, with the weekly slaughter at 300,000 head. That is down 24,000 head from the previous week and 35,209 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $225.000, up $1.800,

Oct 26 Live Cattle are at $220.800, up $1.600,

Dec 26 Live Cattle are at $220.200, up $1.400,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $344.125, up $2.950

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle are at $339.925, up $3.725