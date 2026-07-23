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Hogs Look to Thursday Action Following Wednesday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay
Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay

Lean hog futures saw gains of 20 to 75 cents across most contracts, with August the exception, down a nickel. Open interest was up 199 contracts on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $101.08 Wednesday afternoon, up 86 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 48 cents higher on July 20 at $96.64. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $1.32 lower in the Wednesday PM report, at $103.50. The loin, butt, and picnic were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday was 479,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.38 million head. That is 20,000 head below the week prior and 17,913 head shy of the same week last year.

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $101.450, down $0.050,

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $88.350, up $0.225

Dec 26 Hogs  closed at $79.825, up $0.575,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEV26 87.700s -0.650 -0.74%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 100.850 -0.600 -0.59%
Lean Hogs
HEZ26 79.250 -0.575 -0.72%
Lean Hogs

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