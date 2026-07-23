Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Bears Maintain Control as Traders Look to Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock
Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock

Live cattle futures continued the liquidation, with contracts down $3.02 to $4.10 across the board. Futures hit fresh 2026 lows on the day. Open interest was up 1,893 contracts, implying new selling interest. Cash trade saw a few $230-232 sales on Wednesday, though there has not been enough to establish a trend. Wednesday’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,530 head, with bids at $230-230.50. Feeder cattle futures faced sharp losses on Wednesday, with contracts down $7.92 to $9.72. CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $3.10 on July 20 to $353.12. 

A Reuters survey of analysts estimate the Friday Cattle on Feed report to showed placements in June down 3.3% from last year, with marketings seen 2.8% lower yr/yr. July 1 on feed data is seen at a 2.3% increase. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were weaker in the Wednesday afternoon report. Choice boxes were $3.41 lower at $363.50, with Select down $3.66 to $350.57. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was 95,000, with the weekly slaughter at 300,000 head. That is down 24,000 head from the previous week and 35,209 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $223.200, down $3.475,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $219.200, down $4.025,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  closed at $218.800, down $4.100,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $341.175, down $8.375,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $336.200, down $8.775,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $329.850, down $9.725,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEZ26 220.200s +1.400 +0.64%
Live Cattle
LEV26 220.650 +1.450 +0.66%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 224.375 +1.175 +0.53%
Live Cattle
GFU26 338.475 +2.275 +0.68%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 342.475 +1.300 +0.38%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 332.450 +2.600 +0.79%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Walmart Inc location- by Wolterk via iStock 1
Walmart Stock’s Extended Downturn Could Trigger a Possible Comeback
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 2
Nasdaq Futures Slip as Chip Rally Falters Ahead of Alphabet Earnings
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 3
Huge, Unusual Nvidia Call Options Volume - NVDA Trading Range Attracts Options Players
Apple products on desk by Ake Ngiamsanguan via iStock 4
AAPL Stock Alert: HSBC Gives Investors Fresh Reasons to Be Bullish on Apple Before Earnings
Eli Lilly & Co_ by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
What You Need to Know Ahead of Eli Lilly's Earnings Release
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.