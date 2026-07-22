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A $19 Billion Reason to Buy Hut 8 Stock Here

Ruchi Gupta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock

Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) is a Miami-headquartered energy infrastructure platform founded in 2018 that operates at the convergence of power, digital infrastructure, and high-performance computing. The company builds, owns, and operates large-scale data center campuses for AI and high-performance computing workloads, underpinned by a "power-first" development strategy targeting long-duration, triple-net leases with investment-grade hyperscaler tenants.

Its portfolio spans four segments: Power, Digital Infrastructure, Compute, and a recently spun-out Bitcoin (BTCUSD) mining division operating as American Bitcoin (ABTC). With $16.8 billion in contracted lease revenue across its flagship Riverbend and Beacon Point campuses, a 9+ GW development pipeline, and Nvidia (NVDA) as a design partner, Hut 8 has rapidly repositioned itself from a crypto miner into one of North America's most compelling pure-play AI infrastructure landlords.

HUT Stock Rallies

HUT shares carry a 52-week trading range of $25.68 to $194.28, with a market capitalization of approximately $14.4 billion. The stock has delivered a staggering 426% return over the trailing 12 months, making it one of the best-performing names in the digital infrastructure space. As of July 21, 2026, shares surged following the commercialization announcement of the second phase of Beacon Point, reflecting explosive investor enthusiasm for the company's AI data center pivot.

Compared to the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which has posted solid but comparatively measured gains in 2026 on broad AI technology tailwinds, HUT stock has dramatically outperformed its benchmark by a wide margin, cementing its status as the standout AI infrastructure play in the small-to-mid-cap technology universe despite its high beta of 6.07 reflecting extreme volatility.

www.barchart.com

Results Miss Estimates

Hut 8 reported Q1 2026 revenue of $71 million, up 226% year-over-year (YoY), missing the analyst consensus of $106.82 million by 9.46%, while EPS of -$0.362 beat the forecast of -$0.4088 by 11.45%. The compute segment was the primary growth engine, with revenue surging from $16.1 million to approximately $66 million, while Power and Digital Infrastructure contributed $3.7 million and $1.3 million, respectively. The revenue miss was largely attributed to the timing of data hall deliveries, with the bulk of contracted revenue not yet recognized.

Gross margin expanded dramatically to 64% from 14% in the prior year, while net loss for Q1 2026 was $253.1 million, compared to $134.3 million in Q1 2025, primarily due to unrealized mark-to-market losses on digital assets. The company maintained strong liquidity of $1.3 billion in cash and Bitcoin holdings as of March 31, 2026, while institutional ownership surged from under 10% to over 70% in two years. The landmark Beacon Point lease, a 15-year triple-net agreement covering 352 MW of IT capacity valued at $9.8 billion with a 3% annual escalator, was announced during the quarter, with a potential total value exceeding $25 billion including renewals.

CEO Asher Genoot framed Hut 8 as "building the foundational infrastructure layer for one of the most important technology shifts in our lifetime," arguing that power scarcity will increasingly determine market leadership. Management's guidance centered on Q2 2027 as the key inflection point, when data halls at Riverbend and Beacon Point Phase 1 are expected to come online, becoming the primary growth driver. Analysts forecast revenue growing 66.9% per year over the next three years, with the Riverbend project financed through $3.25 billion in non-recourse senior secured notes rated BBB- by S&P and Fitch, validating Hut 8's innovative project finance model at investment-grade level.

Hut 8 Announces Beacon Point Milestone

Hut 8 shares surged 16% after the company announced the full commercialization of the second phase of its flagship 1-gigawatt Beacon Point AI data center campus in Texas, securing a second 15-year lease valued at $9.8 billion for an additional 352 megawatts of IT capacity.

The agreement doubles the tenant's contracted capacity at Beacon Point to 704 megawatts, bringing total contracted lease revenue across the campus to $19.6 billion. The second phase is expected to generate approximately $655 million in annual net operating income, with the full 1-gigawatt campus projected to deliver $1.31 billion in annual NOI once fully operational, a transformative cash flow profile that likely catalyzed the day's double-digit rally. Built on Nvidia's DSX reference architecture, the second phase underscores Hut 8's deepening partnership with Nvidia and validates its power-first, investment-grade leasing model as one of the most compelling AI infrastructure plays in North America, with total contracted lease revenue now approaching $26.6 billion across Riverbend and Beacon Point combined.

Should You Invest in HUT Stock?

The full commercialization of Beacon Point's second phase, locking in $19.6 billion in contracted capacity and $1.31 billion in projected annual NOI across the campus, is a defining milestone that transforms Hut 8 from a speculative AI infrastructure developer into a contracted cash-flow machine with investment-grade credibility. Wall Street is firmly on board: HUT carries a consensus "Strong Buy" rating across 16 analyst ratings, comprising 13 “Strong Buy,” two “Moderate Buy,” and just one “Hold” recommendation. The mean price target of $133.53 implies a solid 19% upside from current levels, suggesting the Beacon Point catalyst has yet to be fully priced in.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Ruchi Gupta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 212.44 +5.15 +2.48%
Nvidia Corp
$NASX 25,731.42 -105.79 -0.41%
Nasdaq Composite
HUT 111.76 +2.78 +2.55%
Hut 8 Corp
^BTCUSD 65,877.11 -440.34 -0.66%
Bitcoin - USD
ABTC 6.34 -0.13 -2.01%
American Bitcoin Corp

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