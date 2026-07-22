Hogs Look to Wednesday, Following Tuesday Gains

Lean hog futures were up 17 to 42 cents at the Tuesday close. Modest new buying interest was noted, with OI rising 1,629 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $100.22 on Tuesday afternoon, up $1.33 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 51 cents higher on July 17 at $96.16.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $1.72 higher in the Tuesday afternoon report, at $104.82. The belly, rib, and ham were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was 479,000 head, with the week to date total at 910,000 head, on a revision to Monday. That is 11,000 head below the week prior and 14,487 head shy of the same week last year.

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $101.500, up $0.225,

Oct 26 Hogs closed at $88.125, up $0.400

Dec 26 Hogs closed at $79.250, up $0.175,