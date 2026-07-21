NBIS Stock Alert: What to Know as Nvidia Reveals 9.3% Stake in Nebius

Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Nebius (NBIS) stock is charging higher on Tuesday after a fresh SEC filing confirmed the artificial intelligence (AI) darling, Nvidia (NVDA), holds a 9.3% stake in the neocloud operator. Of the 2.26 million NBIS shares Nvidia owns, 21.07 million came from a pre-funded warrant tied to its $2 billion investment in March.

Still, the formal disclosure reenergized investors, bringing a much-needed reprieve to Nebius shares that are otherwise down some 30% versus their June high.

Significance of Nvidia Stake for Nebius Stock

For investors, the regulatory filing reinforces Nebius as a vital cog in global AI infrastructure buildouts.

Nvidia’s stake also strengthens its long-term commercial pipeline by anchoring it inside the giant’s preferred ecosystem for next‑gen artificial intelligence workloads.

This may funnel enterprise demand, accelerate qualification for large‑scale deployments, and boost NBIS’s access to cutting‑edge architectures as they’re released.

All in all, Nebius is in the green today because the market is reading the NVDA news as a structural, durable tailwind rather than a one-off catalyst.

Note that NBIS stock is now headed to challenge its 20-day moving average (MA), with a clear break above the $220 level expected to boost upward momentum in the near term.

Is It Worth Buying NBIS Shares Today?

Nvidia’s backing provides crucial institutional credibility as Nebius scales capital expenditures to meet surging demand, as evidenced in a nearly 8x increase in its Q1 revenue to $399 million.

The chipmaker’s stake materially strengthens NBIS’s balance sheet and reduces near-term dilution risk as well.

With long-term enterprise commitments like Meta Platforms' (META) multi-billion-dollar deal and target annual recurring revenue reaching $7 billion to $9 billion by year-end, Nvidia’s stake cements Nebius’s premier position in AI cloud computing.

Note that the explosive revenue surge and toned-down valuation following a massive pullback in recent weeks also made Freedom Capital upgrade NBIS shares to “Buy” this week.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Nebius Group

Other Wall Street analysts are bullish on NBIS’s strategic alignment with Nvidia as well.

The consensus rating on Nebius stock sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean price objective of about $238 indicating potential upside of nearly 10% from here.