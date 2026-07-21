Fervo Energy Just Scored a New ‘Buy’ Rating. Here’s Why.

As electricity demand continues to climb, especially from AI data centers and large industrial users, investors are paying closer attention to companies developing reliable sources of clean, around-the-clock power. Fervo Energy Company (FRVO) has emerged as one of the names attracting growing interest for its enhanced geothermal technology, which uses proven oil and gas drilling techniques to unlock geothermal resources in places that were once considered uneconomical.

That story gained fresh momentum on Monday after Jefferies upgraded FRVO stock to a “Buy” from a “Hold” and assigned a $34 price target. The bullish call comes after the stock pulled back sharply from its post-IPO highs, with the investment firm arguing that the recent weakness has created a more attractive entry point. Jefferies also believes the market may be underestimating how close Fervo is to its next major milestones and the progress it has already made in demonstrating its technology.

So, what prompted Jefferies to turn more optimistic on FRVO? Let’s take a closer look at the key reasons behind the upgrade.

About Fervo Energy Stock

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Fervo Energy is a next-generation geothermal company focused on turning the Earth’s natural heat into a reliable source of carbon-free electricity. The company combines proven oil and gas technologies, including directional drilling, horizontal wells, and advanced data analytics, to access geothermal resources that were previously difficult or uneconomical to develop. Its goal is to make geothermal power scalable enough to support rising electricity demand from utilities, data centers, and large industrial customers.

Fervo’s flagship Cape Station project in Utah is expected to become one of the world’s largest enhanced geothermal developments, with an initial planned capacity of 500 megawatts and long-term expansion potential of up to 2 gigawatts. In addition, the company is advancing projects in Nevada, including one that will supply clean electricity to Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). With a growing pipeline of long-term power agreements and commercial projects under development, Fervo is positioning itself as a key player in the evolving clean energy landscape. Its market capitalization stands at $7.5 billion.

That growing project pipeline has caught the attention of market observers. Dylan Jovine, CEO of Behind the Markets, expects Fervo’s contracted projects to start showing up in its financial results during the second half of 2026 – a shift he believes could trigger a re-rating as investors begin valuing the company on earnings rather than future potential. He sees the next 12 to 18 months as the key period to watch.

Fervo Energy made a splash on Wall Street in May with a blockbuster IPO that raised $1.89 billion, making it the largest clean energy IPO in history. Strong investor demand prompted the company to upsize the offering multiple times, sell an additional 14.6 million shares, and raise its IPO price before finally debuting at $27 per share. The enthusiasm carried into its first trading session, with FRVO stock soaring 35%.

But the momentum did not last long. Like many newly public companies, Fervo has faced a bout of post-IPO volatility as investors locked in gains and the stock worked through typical selling pressure following its market debut. Those swings have weighed on sentiment even as the company continues to advance its long-term growth strategy.

After climbing to an all-time high of $42.65 on May 15, FRVO stock has retreated sharply, recently touching a low of $22.50. The stock now trades 38% below its peak and has fallen 23.9% over the past month.

A Closer Look at Fervo Energy’s Q1 Earnings Report

On June 22, the geothermal energy developer released its financial numbers for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. It underscored where the company stands today – still in investment mode, but steadily laying the groundwork for long-term growth. Since the business is focused on building large-scale geothermal infrastructure, near-term financial results are less about earnings and more about execution, funding, and project development.

Fervo reported revenue of $61,000, while its net loss widened to $31.8 million. Net loss per share came in at $3.72, up 264.7% year-over-year (YOY), and the company posted an operating loss of $20.1 million. While those numbers may appear weak at first glance, they are largely in line with expectations for a company that has yet to begin large-scale commercial operations.

The bigger story was Fervo’s aggressive investment in future growth. Capital expenditures surged to $172.8 million in Q1, up from $105.4 million a year earlier, as construction accelerated at its flagship Cape Station project in Utah. Looking ahead, management expects to invest roughly $1.2 billion between the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with most of that spending directed toward the first two phases of Cape Station and other GeoCluster developments.

To help finance those projects, Fervo secured $421.4 million in non-recourse project financing for Cape Station Phase I. Because the financing is tied to the project rather than the parent company, it limits pressure on Fervo’s balance sheet while also signaling growing confidence from lenders in the commercial potential of its enhanced geothermal technology. Also, the company entered into an agreement with Liberty Mutual Insurance to monetize tax credits tied to the project, providing additional capital to support construction.

Financially, Fervo ended the quarter with $280.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, while long-term debt stood at $186.6 million.

Beyond the financials, the company continued strengthening its operational foundation. During the first half of the year, Fervo expanded its supply chain through strategic partnerships with Turboden, ABB, and Vallourec, covering key areas such as power generation, electrical systems, and well construction.

Plus, Fervo announced in June that it teamed up with Nvidia (NVDA) and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory to develop EGS-Twin, a digital twin platform designed to combine real-world data with advanced simulations to improve geothermal reservoir performance and optimize future energy production.

Wall Street is not expecting Fervo Energy to flip the profit switch just yet, and that’s largely by design. As the company pours billions into building projects like Cape Station, analysts expect Fervo to post a loss of $0.09 per share in the June quarter, followed by a $0.07 per share loss in the September quarter. For full-year 2026, consensus estimates call for a loss of $0.26 per share, with that figure widening to a loss of $0.37 per share in fiscal 2027 as investment spending remains elevated.

What Does Wall Street Expect of Fervo Energy Now?

Jefferies believes the market may be painting Fervo Energy with the wrong brush. After the stock’s roughly 67% pullback from its May IPO highs, many investors have lumped FRVO together with higher-risk, long-duration nuclear and advanced energy names. But analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith argues that comparison misses an important distinction.

According to the analyst, while several next-generation energy companies may still be years away from meaningful commercial milestones, Fervo’s next major catalysts are expected within months, not years. That’s a key reason Jefferies upgraded the stock to a “Buy” from a “Hold,” saying the recent selloff has created a more attractive risk-reward opportunity. Plus, a $34 price target suggests potential upside of 33.4% from the current price levels.

Another factor supporting the bullish view is Fervo’s execution so far. The company has already demonstrated its enhanced geothermal technology through a roughly 3-megawatt pilot project, giving investors early evidence that its approach can work in the real world. While commercial operations have yet to begin, Fervo has also secured 15-year power purchase agreements covering 658 megawatts, representing an estimated $7.2 billion backlog. Those long-term contracts signal that customer demand is already lining up well before large-scale production begins.

Even so, the analyst is not ignoring the risks. Enhanced geothermal remains a relatively new technology, and bringing it to utility scale will require significant capital and flawless execution. In fact, Dumoulin-Smith noted that much of the industry’s credibility now rests on Fervo proving that enhanced geothermal systems can be deployed successfully on a commercial scale. Still, Jefferies believes the potential payoff outweighs those execution risks. With encouraging pilot results, a sizable contracted backlog, and meaningful catalysts on the horizon, the brokerage firm sees Fervo as a company whose long-term growth story may be stronger than its recent share price suggests.

Overall, FRVO stock has a “Strong Buy” rating, and that’s an upgrade from a “Moderate Buy” rating a month ago. Of the 13 analysts covering the stock, 10 are upbeat, giving a “Strong Buy” rating, one has a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining two are playing it safe with a “Hold” rating.

Meanwhile, the average analyst price target of $45 implies 69.5% upside potential. The Street-high target of $51 suggests that FRVO could surge as much as 92.1% from here.