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Cattle Look to Tuesday After Bouncing to Start the Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock
Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock

Live cattle futures are closed the session with contracts $2.10 to $3.10 higher on Monday. Open interest was down 2,412 contracts, mainly in the front months. Cash trade has yet to get kicked of this week with Monday compiling showlists. Last week settled in at $238-240 in the north, with Southern trade at $237-238. Feeder cattle futures rallied $4.57 to $7 on the Monday session. Open interest was up 1,447 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $4.32 on July 17 to $359.71. 

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed the US pasture rating at 29% gd/ex, down 1% from the week prior. The Brugler500 index was down 6 points to 271.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were quoted higher in the Monday PM report. Choice boxes were $3.29 higher at $370.10, with Select up 16 cents to $355.45. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was 106,000. That is up 1,000 head from the previous Monday and 479 head above the same Monday last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $226.525, up $2.100,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $223.300, up $2.600,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  closed at $223.000, up $2.475,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $352.000, up $6.050,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $346.250, up $6.900,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $339.825, up $7.000,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEZ26 223.675s +0.675 +0.30%
Live Cattle
LEV26 224.025 +0.725 +0.32%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 227.175 +0.650 +0.29%
Live Cattle
GFU26 347.050 +0.800 +0.23%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 352.100 +0.100 +0.03%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 340.925 +1.100 +0.32%
Feeder Cattle

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